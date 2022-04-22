Chyno Miranda: why Nacho asked for a miracle for the singer’s health | Celebs from Venezuela | nnda nnlt | FAME

The musical duoChinese and Nacho” is one of the most beloved and popular in Latin America. Although the interpreters of the urban genre have had their ups and downs, in 2021 they announced that they would work as a team again, although now the health of one of them has been compromised.

Chyno Miranda He has his millions of followers worried, because since he contracted Covid-19 he has not been able to fully recover. The consequences of the disease have made him move away from the public eye, being his partner, Nacho Mendoza, the one in charge of communicating the progress of his medical condition.

Nacho has been concerned about his colleague’s health on more than one occasion, including in the promotion of his new album. And it is that the Venezuelan, in addition to facing his diagnosis, is also learning to live away from who was his wife, the influencer Natasha Araos.

Chino & Nacho is a Venezuelan musical duo of Latin pop, merengue and reggaeton (Photo: Getty Images)

WHY DID NACHO ASK FOR A MIRACLE FOR CHYNO MIRANDA?

In an interview with the program “Today”, Nacho expressed that he has not been able to contact Miranda directly, but with his family, who assured him that he is stable: “Through a cousin of his, who is a friend of mine, he gave me very good news. She told me that his recovery is going very well, that they have even been noticing changes that were not there before. He remains focused on recovering and I feel that is where he should put all his energy.”

However, the singer was surprised to ask them to pray for the recovery of his partner, since he required a miracle:

“Chyno is in Venezuela fighting to recover his health. I would ask the fans, everyone who loves her to pray or send her energy for a miracle.”

CHYNO MIRANDA’S ENCEPHALITIS

The diagnosis of coronavirus It was only the beginning of the odyssey that Chyno is experiencing, according to a video that he himself shared in July 2021. After fighting the virus, the singer had to start a new battle because he had a peripheral neuropathywhich took away his speech, the power to walk, among other affections.

However, in September 2020, the Venezuelan artist also suffered from encephalitis, for which the doctors had to put him into a coma to save his life.

The Venezuelan singer published a video where he tells how his recovery process was after being prostrated in a bed.

CHYNO MIRANDA AND HIS NEW GIRLFRIEND

The singer gave an interview to the journalists Marko and Yohana Vargas who lead the Podcast “La Nave”, where he revealed a great detail that nobody knew about his love life, well, already someone would have shot his heart.

In that sense, he said he was single but with a girlfriend, according to People. “She’s here”, he expressed, directing his gaze to where his new girlfriend was.