The life and health of the Venezuelan singer has become a ball of speculation

Chyno Miranda’s family issues an important statement about the singer’s situation

Companions from the entertainment world have organized a concert in his honor which they have called: “We are all Chyno” CONCERT TO BENEFIT CHYNO MIRANDA. The life and health of the Venezuelan singer has become a ball of speculation, but this time it is Chyno Miranda’s own family that issues an important statement about the singer’s situation. Much has been said about the state of Chyno Miranda’s health after he completely moved away from the public eye. Nacho, her musical partner, and Natasha Araos, his ex-wife, have already commented on it, but now his family finally makes known how the artist is doing and they talk about the concert on his behalf. Chyno Miranda’s family issues an important statement about the singer It is no secret to anyone that Chyno is going through a complicated health situation, but perhaps it caused a little more concern when Nacho published on social networks that he and a fairly large group of artists would be offering a concert on his behalf. Of course, his followers wonder, but how bad is he? In response, “the Family and the Chyno Miranda work team” published a statement on the singer’s social networks to express their gratitude “for the initiative taken by a group of friends to hold a concert to benefit the health of Jesús Miranda ”.

For the health of the singer They took the opportunity to clarify some points. “We are not the organizers of this concert, but we want to make it clear that they have our support and our best will so that such a beautiful initiative is fulfilled,” the text said. “Chyno’s recovery has progressed more every day and we are sure that this great gesture will allow Chyno to ensure the continuation of his recovery and to see him on stage very soon. A huge thank you to everyone involved and to the people who send their best wishes. #TODOSSOMOSCHYNO”, concluded the statement.

#ALLSOMOSCHYNO In short, the message makes it clear that the singer has made progress in his recovery, but that there is still a way to go. It is precisely to support him on this path that colleagues from the entertainment world have organized a benefit concert in his honor which they have called: “We are all Chyno, in honor of our great friend”. According to the poster published by Nacho, the concert will take place on June 8 at La Scala, in Miami, Florida. Artists such as Víctor Drija, Jonathan Moly, Víctor Muñoz, Jorge Luis Chacín, Ronald Borjas and Mermelada Buch will participate in the event, as well as presenters such as Nelson Bustamante.

concert for funds More than a dozen stars will join this good cause and there are still “much more to be confirmed,” according to the advertisement. They all come together with the firm objective of raising the largest amount of funds so that the Venezuelan singer can continue his medical treatment. As family and friends have said in their statement, the idea is to be able to see Chyno Miranda again “very soon on stage” fully recovered to give his followers more of the explosive energy that exposed him, along with Nacho, as one of the main exponents of urban, pop and merengue music in recent years. Chyno Miranda’s family issues an important statement about the singer.