Chyno Miranda’s health: his ex clarifies if he relapsed into the disease that left him unable to walk | Famous

Chyno Miranda He decided to get away from the spotlight due to the health and personal complications he has experienced in the last year.
Since September 2021, when he released a statement announcing his temporary retirement from his career and social networks, he was not known, which generated speculation. It was said that he was in a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, after suffering a relapse in the peripheral neuropathy disease that he suffered in 2020 and that arose as a sequel to covid-19.
The rumors intensified, so his ex-wife, Natasha Araos, sent a message to the followers of José Alberto Miranda Pérez, the artist’s real name.
” He did not relapse nor was he seriously dying. Stop believing in fake news and leave him in the process he is living and that he be reunited with himself and soon if God wants and the Virgin we will see him, “said Natasha in her Instagram stories.
Through the video on digital platforms, Lucca’s mother (2 years old), the singer’s only son, spoke about the situation of the artist who stood out in the musical duo Chyno and Nacho.
He denied that his ex’s health had deteriorated as had been pointed out on social networks and criticized those who had spread the rumors.
“It is unfortunate that anyone who says something on social media or tabloid news and the public believes it. That’s why I tell them: don’t talk about what you are not sure”, he expressed.
What happened to Chyno Miranda’s health?
As a result, the singer had to take therapy to speak and walk again. For a year he was in physical therapy, but the consequences were still visible.
Chyno and Natasha’s separation
Although they are divorced, the artist and Natasha say they have a cordial relationship for their son.