Chyno Miranda’s manager assures that he is fine

The health of Chyno Miranda worries his fans. At the beginning of this year, rumors began that the artist was hospitalized and later gained strength, after Nacho asked his followers to pray for a miracle so that his former partner in the Chino y Nacho duo would be saved.

To obtain details about the state of health of the Venezuelan singer, Diario Libre contacted his manager, Julio Ducharne, who denied that he is currently hospitalized and in serious condition, as some media have reported.

“He’s fine. I cannot give many details, since I would not like to be the spokesperson, but I can say that he is very well, at home, with his family, ”Ducarna explained by telephone. After being asked if Jesús Miranda, the artist’s first name, had been hospitalized in a health center in Venezuela in January, as was commented, he said that it was also false news.

“The press has said things that are not true and we only ask that you respect them. The family is focused on his recovery. When (the family) understands, more details of his health condition will be given, “concluded the manager of the interpreter of topics such as” Stay with me “and” My pretty girl “.

In July of last year Chyno Miranda He shared a video with his Instagram followers in which he talked about the process he has had to face after almost being paralyzed as a result of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 triggered a compromise in the nervous system that gave rise to peripheral neuropathy,” he said at the time, assuring that he lived through very difficult times, which led to depression. “When I got back home I had to learn how to bathe, how to do everything all over again and I really felt really bad,” he said.

Given her condition, Miranda remains in therapy almost for life with the aim of not going backwards in the progress she has achieved so far.

After divorcing Natasha Araos, with whom he fathered his firstborn Lucca, the singer moved from Miami to his native Venezuela, where he currently resides with his family.