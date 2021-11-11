Cia Rome | we hope for an increase in milk prices also in Lazio

Cia Roma: we hope for an increase in milk prices also in Lazio (Thursday 11 November 2021)

Rome – The negotiations on the price of the milk they reach a truce in Lombardy, with an agreement between breeders, the processing industry and large distribution to reach a threshold of 4 cents more. This is what the CIA (Confederation of Italian Farmers of Rome). “The hope is that also neither Lazio let us recognize what the Ministry of Agriculture has done in Lombardy – said Riccardo Milozzi president of the CIA (Confederation of Italian Farmers of Rome) – the tariff must be applied also in our region, we therefore invite you to an urgent table to discuss the price of the milk: trade associations, industrialists and large-scale distribution. ” “There is an emergency in the cost of … Read on romadailynews

