Ciak for Romanzo Radicale, the fiction on Pannella – Tv

ROME – Filming of Romanzo Radicale is underway these days. The docufiction by Mimmo Calopreste is a co-production of Rai Fiction and Italian International Film (a company of the Lucisano Group), produced by Fulvio and Paola Lucisano with Paola Ferrari.

Radical novel is the story of Marco Pannella’s political and human adventure, through the expressive resources of fiction for the most intimate moments, the repertoire, for the gestures that have made an era and that no representation would be able to return with the same strength and, finally, the testimonies of friends or those who opposed him. A useful and necessary counterpoint to restore, at least in part, the life and complexity of an extraordinary man of the twentieth century.

“I am happy to take on the responsibility of telling a man who was able to assert himself in all his complexity, an individual who managed, thanks also to his contradictions, to become a society and affirm the society of rights for all of us”, he says. the director Mimmo Calopreste.

Marco Pannella is played by Andrea Bosca, flanked by Maxence Dinant (Jean Yves Autexier), Irene Casagrande (Mirella Parachini), Marco Leonardi (Gianfranco Spadaccia), Francesco Siciliano (Franco Roccella). The direction is by Mimmo Calopreste and the screenplay by Monica Zapelli, Luca Lancise and with the collaboration of Mimmo Calopreste.