Ciak for ‘SIC’, the Sky documentary dedicated to Mario Simoncelli – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 05 – Ten years after the death of Mario Simoncelli, who died on October 23, 2011 following an accident at the Malaysian Grand Prix, Sky announces the filming of ‘SIC’ (working title), the Sky documentary Original, produced by Fremantle Italy and Mowe, dedicated to the Moto Gp rider. Directed by Alice Filippi (“On the most beautiful”, “’78 – Go slow but win”), written by Alice Filippi, Vanessa Picciarelli and Francesco Scarrone. Produced by Ettore Paternò and Roberta Trova. The documentary tells the human and professional parable of the young motorcyclist retracing the 2008 season, when Marco, after a year of falls, difficulties and heated duels, overturning all predictions, will win the world championship in the 250 class at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia. The same one on which he will fatally lose his life three years later at just 24 years old. The documentary will soon arrive on Sky Documentaries and streamed on NOW.



“Sky Documentaries – underlines Roberto Pisoni, Director of Entertainment Channels of Sky Italia – is the perfect channel to propose stories that have left their mark. In addition to the great biographies and the best international docu-series, we are happy to be able to tell, with documentaries Sky Original, memorable Italian characters and stories. This is why we decided to dedicate an intimate and ‘heroic’ memory to Marco Simoncelli ten years after his death. “Sic” is the story of a champion that remains unforgettable “.



Gabriele Immirzi, CEO of Fremantle, adds: “We are happy to announce the first project of Fremantle Italy on Sky Documentaries. And happy to be able to work with a talented and eclectic director like Alice Filippi. Thanks to her passion for the world of motors and to his intimate gaze on a champion who has left his mark in the history of motorcycling, we have the ambition to build a warm, compelling and very exciting story “. Roberta Trova, CEO of Mowe, explains: “My idea of ​​creating a portrait of Sic was born in 2015 and if today we managed to realize the project it is thanks to the foresight of Fremantle and Sky but above all thanks to the trust of Paolo and Rossella Simoncelli” . (HANDLE).

