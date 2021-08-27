CIAK of September is on newsstands: special 20 years after the attacks of 11 September

It is available in all newsstands September clapperboard, a very rich issue, starting from the thirty pages dedicated to Special Venice 78 to discover and analyze all the titles of the selection and the events that will crowd the Lido in this second ‘pandemic edition’.

Venice 78

The game of the revival of the Festival, this time, is played with highly anticipated titles – including blockbusters and auteur cinema – and great stars, with the director Alberto Barbera and the president of the Biennale Roberto Cicutto who have been able to attract great directors to the competition, from Almodóvar to Larraín to Jane Campion, fill the exhibition with world premieres, from Dunes by Denis Villeneuve a The Last Duel by Ridley Scott, a Ennio, in which Tornatore reinterprets the path of his friend Morricone. Also the greats of our cinema lined up in the competition, from Paolo Sorrentino to the the D’Innocenzo brothers, from Mario Martone to Freaks out from Gabriele Mainettthe.

Sept. 11

There is also plenty of space for the 20 years since theSeptember 11, 2001 and the changes they have induced in cinema. We analyze them in nine special pages entrusted to our signatures, with also the stories of stars who that day risked their lives or helped to save them. Where were the famous faces of the cinema and how did they react to the attacks in New York? Gwyneth Paltrow accidentally avoided a possible victim, Steve Buscemi went back to being a firefighter, Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg lost one of the hijacked planes.

The second cover is then dedicated to a highly anticipated event in the universe of author series: the start of the last season of The House of Paper. We have enriched it with a special on the most anticipated series of autumn, such as the last season of Gomorrah – The series, and on those titles released in the summer while you were at the beach that deserve to be recovered.

The Power List of Italian cinema, in collaboration with the monthly Box Office. In the hit 25 of the so-called “talents” (actors, directors, authors), belonging to Ciak (Box Office takes care of the top 25 of professionals), the new entries are not lacking, to certify the anomalous trend of the strangest year of cinema .

