Ciak, the film on Walter Casagrande is shot – Chronicle

A film about Walter Casagrande. Yesterday the shooting of the film that will tell the life of the Brazilian champion through the testimonies of those who shared with him the main stages of his football career took place at the Del Duca stadium, sacred temple of Ascoli di Rozzi. A project created by the Brazilian production company Modo Operante with the collaboration of Tv Globo, where today Casagrande plays the role of commentator. It will be directed by British director Dan Almond. In the planned tour, the stage of Ascoli could not be missed. A docufilm in which the mayor Marco Fioravanti and the former Ascoli players Domenico Agostini and Giuseppe Carillo took part. “Walter Casagrande was an idol for the city and the fans – claimed the mayor -. I was a child when he came to wear the Bianconeri colors. He became a symbol for all the fans. Ascoli in those years was a small city and having had a champion of that caliber has helped to make us known through his sporting deeds. We are very happy that our city has also been involved in this beautiful project. This film will be another precious opportunity for tourism promotion for our city because Casagrande is truly known all over the world. It is useless to hide the important international showcase that we will be able to have thanks to this docufilm “.

The childhood lived in Sao Paulo, the debut in the Brazilian top flight at 17, the arrival in Ascoli, the enterprises shared with the presidentissimo Rozzi, the suffering, the injuries, the battle won against drugs. All this and much more will be told by his friends and former teammates. The same ones who shared so many unforgettable moments with him. “This invitation to take part in Walter’s docufilm made me very happy because talking and remembering a player like that was a huge pleasure – commented Carillo -. I did it very willingly. In addition to being a teammate he was above all a friend. The memories that there are really numerous, we combined so many. Difficult to bring out just one. But the thing that made me very happy was when we last saw each other again here in Ascoli. He was back for one party in his honor organized by the club. At dinner instead of sitting on the table reserved for the presidency and the club, where they had kept a seat for him, he wanted to sit at the table of his teammates. He wanted to be with us and then sitting next to me. That moment filled my heart with happiness and pride. ”

Enthusiastic also Meco Agostini who immediately established a deep friendship with Casagrande. “Ours was a unique bond – he commented -, we immediately found each other through music. We always sat together at the back of the bus and listened to our favorite musical genres. He is a great person. A generous soul. You never are. saved on the pitch. He always went to help his teammate in difficulty. To this we can only add the wonderful plays and goals that helped Ascoli and the team to solve many problems in the table. Remembering what we shared is undoubtedly a wonderful thing . This film will allow Ascoli to be seen in the world “.

