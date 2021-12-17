Ciampi, Cusinato and the two 4 × 50s in the final! Rivolta and Lamberti ok – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

8.50: Halfway through the race Li in 4’03 “56, Quadarella in 4’05” 19

8.48: At 200 Li, Quadarella, Egorova

8.45: The Spanish De Valdes wins the second battery of the 800 freestyle in 8’28 “84 ahead of the Belgian Dumont in 8’29” 17. Now Quadarella at the start of the penultimate heat

8.44: There will be no blue in the semifinals of the 100 freestyle, while in terms of eliminations, Marco de Tullio in the 200 style and Ilaria Bianchi in the 200 butterfly will not be in the final

8.43: In the afternoon we will find Matteo Rivolta and Michele Lamberti in the semifinals of the 100 butterfly

8.42: Here we anticipate the balance of this second session of heats. Italy has currently conquered four final places for the afternoon: Cusinato in the 200 butterfly, Ciampi in the 200 freestyle (qualifying far from obvious) and the two relays: 4 × 50 mixed women’s, 4 × 50 mixed freestyle

8.40. In the middle of the second battery De Valdes, Dumont, Opatril

8.35: The representative of Costa Rica Alfaro wins the first battery of the 800 in 8’56 ″ 29

8.25: The first of 1 four heats of the 800 style starts

8.24: These are the finalists of the mixed 4 × 50 freestyle: Russia, Italy, Holland, USA, Hong Kong, France, Canada, Switzerland

8.23: Second place in the battery and second qualifying time trial for Italy at the final of the mixed 4 × 50 freestyle. Russia wins in 1’29 ″ 84, second Italy in 1’30 ″ 44

8.21: Halfway through the race Russia, Italy, Slovakia

8.19: The United States with 1’31 “31 win the third battery ahead of France with 1’31” 50, Canada third with 1’31 “63. Now Orsi, Deplano, Di Pietro and Cocconcelli to bring Italy to the final

8.14: Holland dominates the second battery in 1’30 “50 ahead of Turkey in 1’34” 15

8.11: Hong Kong wins the first battery of the mixed 4 × 50 freestyle with a time of 1’31 ″ 33

8.08. Now the start of the first battery of the mixed 4 × 50 freestyle. in the last one Italy

8.07: This is the composition of the 200 butterfly final: Chimrova, Zhang, Markova, Pudar, Ugolkova, Jakabos, Hook, Cusinato

8.06: In the final Ilaria Cusinato with the eighth time, the European bronze Ilaria Bianchi out of the final who closes in tenth place. The Chinese Zhang wins the last heat in 2’05 ″ 73

8.03: Second place for Cusinato with a time of 2’06 “60 which could be enough for the final, third a rusty Ilaria Bianchi in 2’07” 20. Cusinata fifth, Bianchi seventh at the moment. Fingers crossed

8.00: Good times for the two Russians who dominate the second battery: Chimrova wins in 2’05 ″ 12, second Markova in 2’05 ″ 97

7.55: The Serbian Crevar wins the first battery of the 200 butterfly in 2’09 ″ 33

7.53: These are the 100 butterfly semifinalists: Ponti, Minakov, Ramadan, Rivolta, Korstanje, Liendo Edwards, Lanza, Carter, Miljenic, Majerski, Le Clos, Ivanov, Hvas, Bucher, Lamberti, Shields

7.51: Two Azzurri in the semifinal in the 100 butterfly, Lamberti with some difficulties. The Russian Minakov wins the last heat in 49 ″ 60, according to the Dutch Korstanje in 49 ″ 97

7.48. Second place for Michele Lamberti in the penultimate heat with 50 ″ 53, even for him there will be no problems for the qualification even if he appeared a bit rusty. Hvas wins with 50 ″ 51

7.46: Victory for the Swiss Noè Ponti with 49 ″ 49, second place for the blue Rivolta in 49 ″ 82. No problem for the semifinal

7.43: Great time of the Egyptian Ramadan who wins in 49 ″ 66 ahead of Liendo Edwards in 50 ″ 00

7.40. Dylan Carter from Trinidad and Tobago wins the fifth battery with a good 50 ″ 22, second place for the Croatian Miljenic in 50 ″ 23

7.38: The Iranian Afghari wins the fourth battery in 51 ″ 87 and goes to the lead of the provisional classification

7.36: The representative of Honduras Vasquez wins the third battery of the 100 butterfly in 53 ″ 81

7.33: The representative of Curacao Bernardina wins the second battery in 54 ″ 45

7.31: The Uzbek Usmonov is first in the first battery of the 100 butterfly with 52 ″ 53. Revolt at the start in the seventh, Michele Lamberti in the ninth

7.29: These are the semi-finalists of the women’s 100 freestyle: Haughey, Sjoestroem, Sanchez, Weitzeil, Wasick, Anderson, Wattel, Huske, Coleman, Zhu, Hope, Bonnet, Steenbergen, Jensen, Smith, Cheng

7.27: Hong Kong representative Haughey dominates the last battery in 51 “97, second place for Anderson in 53” 02. Costanza Cocconcelli is eliminated

7.25: Sarah Sjoestroem wins the penultimate heat with the time with 52 ″ 21 ahead of the Canadian Sanchez in 52 ″ 38 and the Polish Wasick in 52 ″ 98

7.23: The American Weitzeil wins the third last battery in 52 “81, second place for Wattel in 53” 32, only sixth Cocconcelli with 54 “07 which means elimination from the semifinal

7.21: Success for the New Zealander Littlejohn in 53 “96 in the sixth battery ahead of the Australian Barratt in 54” 18. Now Cocconcelli at the start

7.19: The Bulgarian Petkova in 54 ″ 05 wins the fifth battery of the 100 style

7.17: Nicaragua representative Schutzmeier wins the fourth battery in 56 ″ 97

7.14: the Mongolian Batbayar wins the third battery in 57 ″ 25, provisional first time

7.11: The second heat goes to the Seychelles representative Elizabeth in 1’02 ″ 76

7.08: In the first battery of the women’s 100 freestyle wins the representative of the Far Oer Vestergard in 58 ″ 83

7.06: These are the finalists of the men’s 200 freestyle: Scheffer, Hwang, Scott, Smith, Shchegolev, Rapsys, Djakovic and Ciampi. It was really difficult for the blue to enter but the redemption after yesterday’s disappointment in the 400 has arrived!

7.05: Matteo Ciampi is in the final in the 200 freestyle! Great result for the blue. Scheffer wins the last heat in 1’42 “42 ahead of Scott in 1’42” 58

7.01: Not a very fast battery and it can be good for Ciampi who is fifth at the moment. Smith wins with 1’42 “64, second tied for Swiss Djakovic and Lithuanian Rapsys with 1’42” 82

6.58: Ciampi closes in second place with 1’42 “99, the Korean Hwang wins in 1’42” 43, De Tullio is sixth in 1’45 “63, already eliminated

6.57: Hwang, Ciampi, Loktev in the middle of the race

6.56: There are no Le Clos and the Olympic champion Dean at the start of the sixth battery. There are the two blues

6.55: The Chinese Hong dominates the fifth battery of the 200 style with 1’44 ″ 78, second time so far

6.52: Attention to the Venezuelan Mestre Vivas, protagonist yesterday in the final of the 400 style, who wins the fourth battery in 1’44 “26

6.49: The representative of the Cayman Islands Allison wins the third battery of the 200 freestyle in 1’50 ″ 67

6.46: The host, from the United Arab Emirates, Sabt wins the second battery in 1’52 “94

6.42: Omarov from Kyrgyzstan wins the first battery of the 200 freestyle with a time of 1’52 “68

6.38: These are the finalists of the mixed 4 × 50 women: USA, Canada, Italy, China, Sweden, Russia, Holland, Belarus

6.37: Italy second behind Canada and in the final. 1’45 “17 for the North Americans, second place for the blues in 1’45” 48, tgerza Russia in 1’45 “76. Blue calmly in the final with the third time

6.36: In the middle of the race Canada, Italy, Belarus

6.34: Scalia, Castiglioni, Di Liddo and Di Pietro in the water for Italy in the second battery

6.33: The USA win the first battery in 1’44 “50, China second in 1’45” 57, Sweden third in 1’45 “63

6.32: Halfway through the first battery of the 4 × 50 mixed women USA, China, Sweden

6.29: To complete the program there will be the heats of the 800 freestyle and it will be important to check the conditions of Quadarella, from the podium, and Caramignoli, from the final

6.27: Italy aims for the final and could also be medal in the mixed 4 × 50 freestyle. At the start this morning Orsi, Deplano, Di Pietro and Cocconcelli

6.25: There are Ilaria Bianchi and Ilaria Cusinato at the start of the penultimate of four heats of the 200 butterfly women. Direct access to the final for the first eight

6.23: Matteo Rivolta, fresh Italian record holder, and Michele Lamberti, European silver, aim for the semifinal in the 100 butterfly. The condition of the two Azzurri must be verified: Lamberti does not compete from Kazan, Rivolta, on the other hand, competed a lot between ISL and Italian Championships

6.21: There will be Costanza Cocconcelli chasing the semifinals in the women’s 100 freestyle heats with many high-level protagonists

6.18: We continue with the heats of the men’s 200 freestyle. In the race for the Azzurri the same protagonists of the 400: Matteo Ciampi and Marco De Tullio. Many contenders for the direct final reserved for the first eight

6.16: There are seven races on this second morning of the world championship. It starts with the batteries of the 4 × 50 mixed women’s relay. For Italy, looking for a place in the final, Scalia, Castiglioni, Di Liddo and Di Pietro are in the water in the second battery

6.13: Italy started the Abu Dhabi World Cup on the right foot with a first day that brought three medals and two other prestigious placings. The cover man of the first day, Alberto Razzetti, today takes some well-deserved rest and get into the water there are other stars to get into the water

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE on the second day of competitions of the 2021 World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi. The last major one-year event continues, 2021, full of international swimming events and once again the Italian team wants to be a great protagonist and try to rewrite history trying to improve the Shanghai 2006 edition which brought 12 podiums to the blue expedition.

It starts at 6.30 Italian time (9.30 local time) with the batteries of the 4 × 50 mixed women with the blue at the start, then the 200 freestyle men with Matteo Ciampi and Marco De Tullio, the 100 freestyle women with Costanza Cocconcelli, the 100 butterfly men with Michele Lamberti and Matteo Rivolta, the 200 butterfly women with Ilaria Bianchi and Ilaria Cusinato, the 4 × 50 freestyle mixed with the blue team among the favorites, the 800 freestyle women with Simona Quadarella and Martina Rita Caramignoli.

It is the day of the blue frogmen. In the women’s 50s Benedetta Pilato is in the pool, silver to the Europeans in Kazan but this time the competition for the top step of the podium is titled and is represented by the world record holder, the Jamaican Alia Atkinson which in short course is always very difficult to beat. There would have been two blue from the podium, even if the condition of both will not be optimal, but Arianna Castiglioni was disqualified in the battery. In the men’s 100 breaststroke, Italy focuses on the European champion and Olympic bronze Nicolò Martinenghi who faces the usual battle shoulder to shoulder with the world record holder, the Belarusian Shymanovich, the Dutch Kamminga and the American Fink.

Some hope of joining the fight for the positions that matter may have there 4 × 50 mixed women, with Scalia, Di Liddo, Pilato (or Castiglioni) and Di Pietro which could be very competitive but here the competition is certainly not lacking. A sign could also go there 4 × 50 mixed freestyle: Zazzeri and Miressi ensure a lot of quality for men, Di Pietro and Cocconcelli they will have to resist the return of their rivals and often manage to give their best in fast relays. Lorenzo Mora and Thomas Ceccon they can play the role of outsider in the 100 backstroke but some of the big names, including the Russian Kolesnikov, the Romanian Glinta, the Brazilian Guido and the Greek Christou, just to name a few, must be distracted to allow the Azzurri to enter the medal round .