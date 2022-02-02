“Ciao Korra”, the world of mountaineering remembers Corrado Pesce

“Opening that way for Korra, as for me, was a reason for living. I’m sure. It was what gave meaning to our lives “. To write it is Matteo Della Bordella in a short post in memory of his friend Corrado Pesce disappeared on Cerro Torre.

The two were busy opening two different routes along the east face of Cerro Torre. Matteo together with his companions Matteo De Zaiacomo and David BacciKorra with the Argentine Tomás Aguiló. Once they reached the north face they found themselves sharing line and effort, deciding to join forces to win those last 300 meters of the face before being able to rejoice together on the summit of Torre lashed by the strong Patagonian winds.

“In the whirlwind of emotions that overwhelmed me in these days, now all that remains is the sadness for the loss of one of the best mountaineers in the world, of a friend, of a person for whom I had enormous esteem” continues Della Bordella. “We had met right at the foot of that mountain, and our fates had crossed for three years in a row, hoping to be able to climb our lines up there, to the top of the stone cry. You were an all roast and no smoke mountaineerwidely recognized in our world, even if the media have never managed to make your true value to the general public. The fact that I had earned your esteem was a source of great pride for me. I am grateful to you for all the days spent together, I will never forget our meeting on the north of Cerro Torre and I will never forget how boldly, confidently and quickly you led us off that wall“.

The tribute to the mountaineering world

Many other voices from the mountaineering world joined the memory of Matteo, to remember what was one of the greatest exponents of our vertical time.

“It is really sad to know that Korra died in Patagonia after having established a new route on Cerro Torre. I had the pleasure of climbing with him for most of last July in the Alps and the Dolomites. We were working together on the same film project. He was an extraordinary climber, I was so impressed with his motivation and his commitment “. He writes Alex Honnold. “I am also very impressed with the climbing community of El Chalten, where everyone spent in the mountains to offer their help in the rescue, and I am happy that Korra’s partner, Tomy, survived the experience”.

“I have no words” the climber writes in a short post Michael Wohlleben. “Thanks for the amazing moments we spent together. Have fun wherever you are. You can be so proud of the life you have lived and the steps you leave are great “.

“Hey Korra! Because? Because? Because? Why did you leave ??? I remember when we talked to each other after your first attempt at that wall you told me you would come back “ he writes briefly Ermanno Salvaterra. “Hi Korra, I will take you with me and I know you will help me”.