Ciara, cult R’n’B singer of the 2000s, returns with an incendiary music video

With tubes like get-up, Promise, Level Up and like a boy and prestigious collaborations (Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, Justin Timberlake), the sculptural Ciara was one of the leading R’n’B singers of the 2000s. But since 2020 and her single Rooted, she had given little musical news. His latest album, the excellent Beauty Marksdated back to the year 2019.

But Ciara, 36, is definitely back since she has just announced a new opus, his eighth and signing with a new label. The former model and girlfriend of 50 Cent and Future has just published Jump, an ultra-effective hip-hop/R’n’B track performed in collaboration with LA Coast rap group Contra. The title, which recalls the best of Janet Jackson, is carried by very sensual lyrics centered on female empowerment. (“I know what you want from me / If you wanna have fun with me / Wanna be on the winning team.”). With this track, accompanied by an explosive clip, Ciara explains that she wants to return to her mission “to make the world dance.”

However, this is not the only mission of the 36-year-old artist since we will see Ciara, also an actress, in the musical remake of the cult film The color purple. This feature film will be released in theaters on December 20, 2023 (in the United States) and will feature singers HER and Halle Bailey, half of the duo Chloe x Halle and protected by Beyoncé.

Jump (2022) by Ciara, available on all platforms. Ciara’s new album (not yet named) has no date yet.