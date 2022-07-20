Entertainment

Ciara promotes single "JUMP" with help from Kim Kardashian, Latto, Dwayne Johnson and Vanessa Bryant

Although reactions to her new single have been mixed, Ciara keep promoting “Jump” full steam ahead. To do this, she received a boost from a few stars.

The track in collaboration with Coast Contra receives a small boost from J Balvin, La La Anthony and Natalia Bryant.

The Pop-R&B icon recently released the uptempo dance record which hosted a Los Angeles Hip Hop group, Coast Contra. This association seemed to surprise fans. Ciara has continued to offer dance tracks throughout his career and has accumulated successes, but this time, “Jump” divided the listeners.

As music lovers dissect “Jump”, Ciara shared a video showing some of her famous friends singing with her. Each person filmed themselves and the clip was then trimmed to include Kim KardashianLatto, La La Anthony, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant and J Balvin.

The clip also shows that these artists made their videos while working on other projects, attending events, or relaxing at home. So it seems that Ciara asked for a few favors and they were happy to return them.

