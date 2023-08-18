Ciara releases CCI album with “Forever” video featuring Lil Baby

R&B icon Ciara doesn’t hold back from her fans when it comes to releasing new music. Following the release of the music video for “How We Roll” featuring Chris Brown, Ciara is back with another video, “Forever,” as well as a new album. Here are more details on Ciara’s Sissy album and track listing.

The CiCi album runs for just under 21 minutes and contains 7 songs. The album begins with the newly released single performed by Chris Brown. Also, he has a song called “Forever” where he collaborated with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby.

sissy album track list

How We Filmed – Ciara & Chris Brown BRB less important type a party Forever – Ciara & Lil Baby 2 in love Winner: Ciara & Big Freedia

Meanwhile, the singer recently shared the good news that she and partner Russell Wilson are expecting a baby. Since then, she has been showering her followers with pictures of her growing baby bump.

Listen to Ciara’s CiCi album on Spotify below. You can also stream on other sites here

Have you heard Ciara’s CiCi album yet? Let us know your thoughts

