Entertainment

Ciara releases CCI album with “Forever” video featuring Lil Baby

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner18 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

R&B icon Ciara doesn’t hold back from her fans when it comes to releasing new music. Following the release of the music video for “How We Roll” featuring Chris Brown, Ciara is back with another video, “Forever,” as well as a new album. Here are more details on Ciara’s Sissy album and track listing.

The CiCi album runs for just under 21 minutes and contains 7 songs. The album begins with the newly released single performed by Chris Brown. Also, he has a song called “Forever” where he collaborated with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby.

sissy album track list

  1. How We Filmed – Ciara & Chris Brown
  2. BRB
  3. less important
  4. type a party
  5. Forever – Ciara & Lil Baby
  6. 2 in love
  7. Winner: Ciara & Big Freedia

Meanwhile, the singer recently shared the good news that she and partner Russell Wilson are expecting a baby. Since then, she has been showering her followers with pictures of her growing baby bump.

Listen to Ciara’s CiCi album on Spotify below. You can also stream on other sites here

Have you heard Ciara’s CiCi album yet? Let us know your thoughts

Readers May Also Like:

top boy last season(First Look) Netflix premieres the trailer of ‘top boy‘Final Season

pop smoke murder

Killer found in barrel may be linked to rapper Pop Smoke murders

Rap sh! tee season 2Season 2 of ‘Rap Sh! Issa Rae’s T’ delayed amid SGA strike

movie a million miles away(First Look) ‘A Million Miles Away’ starring Michael Peña is coming to Prime Video

Nas Hip-Hop 50th AnniversaryHip-hop artists trend as they celebrate 50 years of hip-hop: A look back at hip-hop artists and their achievements

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner18 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

What superheroes will we see in Avengers 5 and 6?

March 17, 2023

Will it be real? Filter the alleged line-up of Lollapalooza Chili 2024 – Rock & Pop

2 weeks ago

Most Anticipated Albums for the Rest of 2023

2 days ago

Karol G enters the world of Barbie within the video for ‘Vatati’ (feat. Aldo Rank)

June 20, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button