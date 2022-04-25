Cibao businessmen reject strike for 24 hours

The main business institutions of the Santiago province and the entire Cibao region have rejected, in a statement, the 24-hour general work stoppage called for this Monday in the 14 provinces of that jurisdiction.

These entities have exposed, as a justification for their position, the conditions in which the country finds itself.

These are the Chamber of Commerce and Production, the Association for Development, the Association of Merchants and Industrialists of Stores of the Historic Center and entities of medium and small companies.

Speaking on behalf of these institutions, the leaders Sandy Filpo, Ricardo Fondeur and Augusto Reyes, warn that the moment requires the “constant and dedicated work of all, government and society”, to improve the situation in the country.

“The strike is inopportune,” they assure, with the certainty that “it is destined to harm the active recovery that is taking place in the region and throughout the country, in the economy, after the effects of the pandemic.”

Unemployment starts today

With what could enter the registry as the most voluminous folder of popular demands to a Dominican government, never known before in the country’s history, this Monday a 24-hour work stoppage begins, called by groups from 14 towns in the Cibao region .

Separated into blocks that are differentiated by their economic cost and their social and economic impact, the government of President Luis Abinader faces a list of 106 petitions and the first far-reaching demonstration during a year and eight months of management.

On this day, 10 key points of a common protest program converge that attract support among social, popular, religious groups, professional associations, activists and social, cultural and ecological animators represented in the coalition.

Meanwhile, the accumulation of demands of the 14 communities declared on strike this Monday rises to 96, adding, in total, 106 requests.

The basic demands included in the fight plan deal with drinking water service for the population, lower electricity rates, gas and other fuel prices, direct financial support for poultry producers, pig farmers, ranchers and small farmers, distribution of land and technical and financial support for these sectors

DETAILS

a plea

The organizers of this Monday’s strike affirm that the government of President Luis Abinader failed to comply with agreements reached with its representatives, and then “responds with indifference and abandonment of our communities, their local roads and highways.”