CICC traces steps to drug traffickers and confiscates 34 tons of cocaine

The operations, monitoring and supervision on the main flanks used to enter or remove narcotic substances in the Dominican Republic have resulted in the seizure of 34 tons of cocaine.

According to data from the Joint Information and Coordination Center (CICC), from August 22, 2020 to date, 29,000 local kilos and 5,000 international kilos were seized, the latter in collaborative operations. The most recent action of the Dominican agencies, headed by the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD) and the Public Ministry (MP), to cut off the traffic of prohibited substances in the country, was reported on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement, 64 packages, presumably cocaine, were seized in an operation that lasted several hours in Puerto Caucedo.

Heading to Europe

Counter-narcotics agents, military and canine units outlined the containers that were to be shipped to Europe and, during the verification process, the packages, wrapped in adhesive tape, were detected in the console area of ​​two refrigerated containers.

According to the cargo manifest, they would be shipped from the Caucedo terminal to the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

This confiscation is added to 1,129 packages of cocaine seized last weekend, in a day of port interdiction.

seven in 3 months

During the first quarter of this year, the DNCD, in coordination with other intelligence and prosecution agencies in the country, has seized approximately 7,000 tons of drugs.

That amount of narcotic substances represents 85% of the institution’s seizures.

DETAILS

The “parasites”

The deployment of operations to intercept shipments in the form of “parasites” was highlighted, which consist of packages or cylindrical metal containers loaded with cocaine, attached to the bottom of the boats, hidden in the water.

The CICC highlights that “there were never seizures in this modality in any other administration.”