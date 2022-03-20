Cicely Tyson’s manifesto of greatness

According to Hanna Arendt, contrary to us, everything in the cosmos is immortal. Even the animals and plants, which are part of that cyclical order of the universe. Those other living beings are renewed in that immortal condition.

Human beings, on the other hand, do not participate in this permanent renewal. We are mortal because our existence is a terminable straight line, she explains to the author in her work “The Human Condition.”

The Jewish-German philosopher also points out that people cannot achieve immortality, but we can give eternity to our experiences through tasks of potential greatness, that is, the ability to produce things, works, functions and words that deserve , to a certain extent, to be the home of lasting ideas so that other mortals can find their place in the cosmos, where everything is immortal except us.

From that wide portal I present only a few brief lines to promote the reading of a work that deserves it, the one established by Cicely Tyson in her memoirs published in January 2021, days before she died.

Cicely Tyson 1924-1921.

As soon as I learned about that legacy through this interview conducted in his last days during the pandemic with CBS (See), I ordered his book “Only as I am, a memory” from Amazon.

Due to an error when placing the order, instead of receiving the book, a small white notebook arrived at my house with the cover of the cover book, a promotional material.

I got distracted by my move to the Dominican Republic and it wasn’t until last Tuesday when I came face to face with the work on a shelf at the Newark Airport and bought it. Although I stepped ashore a few hours later, his reading kept me suspended in the air.

Cicely is described as a tree with deep roots from which I felt a small fruit among its branches. I discovered so much of myself in that woman, in thoughts rarely commented on, because she hadn’t stopped me to think about them.

When I referred to the subject before, through this article “Cicely and Meghan” (See), my friends Nassef Perdomo and Félix Tena expressed a respectful disagreement with my approach in that work. His message was that no one should keep quiet about discrimination against him, or else send it to his last days.

I am pleased to tell my friends that reading Tyson’s memoirs has revealed to me that she did not wait for the sunset of her life to tell about her pain, and the most beautiful thing, that I learned in real time the construction of that manifesto. The memories are only a closure. Her manifesto was her craft.

Without depriving the reader of the pleasure of the greatness embodied in the book, I limit myself to advancing just a single passage. Tyson tells when, exactly, his eternity job began. It was after filming “Sounder” (1972). For that film, which earned her an Oscar nomination in the category of best leading actress, she received the sum of six thousand dollars, and was not credited in the promotional poster.

Cicely Tyson in Sounder (1972)

He went out to promote it in the United States, in a time of fracture of the civil rights movement, erratic, after the assassination of Martin Luther King. Two comments at press conferences served as revelations.

A white journalist expressed surprise because the boy in the film calls the character of the African-American father “daddy”; another also Caucasian, questioned the couple’s love professed by the two central characters in the film about the history of an African-American family during the Depression Era.

Tyson confesses that, from that tour, he made the intimate decision to offer his profession only for roles that would demonstrate the human condition. For six decades he only chose roles that stuck to that commitment. The received artistic and political laurels speak of the greatness of his spirit.

His memoirs are an immense day of unmissable reflections on the events that caused him pain and passion. Cicely Tyson writes that she could have marched in Selma and chosen a place in the movement. In her place, she offered her trade for six decades as an observer and promoter of a cultural dialogue.

Prologued by Viola Davis, her film daughter in the TV series “How to get away with murder” who describes her as a soul-scavenger, the play is a delicate study of how the actress and the woman within Tyson coordinated a lasting idea about being an Afro-descendant woman.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 22: US President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to actress Cicely Tyson during an East Room ceremony at the White House November 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest honor for civilians in the United States of America. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“Sounder” was a movie that our father took me and my brothers to see at the cinema when I was eight years old one day at school at night. From that moment Tyson began to offer lasting ideas that serve as a home for others.

Perhaps the blank notebook I first received with Cicely Tyson on the cover means something.