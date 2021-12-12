Ciclocross, Vermiglio: Van Aert takes a walk in the snow
In the historic Italian stage of the World Cup the Belgian confirms himself as absolute champion: his compatriot Vanthourenhout beaten, Pidcock third. Among the women, Van Empel surprises, our Lechner fourth
He was the favorite and did not betray expectations. The Belgian Wout Van Aert is the winner of the Cyclocross World Cup stage in Vermiglio, Val di Sole, where for the first time he raced on a track completely covered by snow. The Jumbo Visma champion, fresh from yesterday’s success in Essen, ran on his own and at the finish line preceded by 49 seconds his compatriot Michael Vanthourenhout, with the British (Olympian in Mtb) Tom Pidock in third place. Fourth was the cup leader Eli Iserbyt. Bad for the Italians: the first was Filippo Fontana, fifteenth at 6’03 “.
Women
In the women’s race, a surprise success was achieved by the 19 year old Fem Van Empel. The Dutch, reigning under 23 world champion, proved to be very skilled at riding the bicycle and managed in the end to repel the attack of Marianne Vos who had recovered on the Van Empel but was held back by a fall. Third place went to the Canadian Magalie Rochette. Among the Italians, an excellent fourth place for Eva Lechner. Also good Alice Arzuffi, seventh.
December 12, 2021 (change December 12, 2021 | 18:27)
