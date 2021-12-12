Ciclocross, Vermiglio: Van Aert takes a walk in the snow

He was the favorite and did not betray expectations. The Belgian Wout Van Aert is the winner of the Cyclocross World Cup stage in Vermiglio, Val di Sole, where for the first time he raced on a track completely covered by snow. The Jumbo Visma champion, fresh from yesterday’s success in Essen, ran on his own and at the finish line preceded by 49 seconds his compatriot Michael Vanthourenhout, with the British (Olympian in Mtb) Tom Pidock in third place. Fourth was the cup leader Eli Iserbyt. Bad for the Italians: the first was Filippo Fontana, fifteenth at 6’03 “.