Cicogna Bonus: who is entitled to the INPS contribution

L’Inps has recently presented the new one in a detailed file monetary contribution dedicated to families who have had a child born in 2020 or an adoption: it’s called Stork Bonus and provides for a monetary refund of up to 500 Euros.

Let’s find out how it works and who can apply directly on the portal of the National Social Insurance Institute.

Cicogna Bonus: the economic contribution for 2020 births and adoptions

The new competition notice presented by INPS provides, as every year, for the disbursement of a sum equal to 500 euros, for each child born in the year preceding the current one. In this case 2020.

The expected economic contribution refers to both new births and adoptions and, as stated on the portal of theInps:

The competition is reserved for employees of the Poste Italiane SpA Group and ai former IPOST employees, subject to the monthly deduction of 0.40% provided for by article 3, law no. 208 and ai retirees former employees of the Poste Italiane SpA Group or former employees of the former IPOST.