Cicogna Bonus: who is entitled to the INPS contribution

L’Inps has recently presented the new one in a detailed file monetary contribution dedicated to families who have had a child born in 2020 or an adoption: it’s called Stork Bonus and provides for a monetary refund of up to 500 Euros.
Let’s find out how it works and who can apply directly on the portal of the National Social Insurance Institute.
Cicogna Bonus: the economic contribution for 2020 births and adoptions
The new competition notice presented by INPS provides, as every year, for the disbursement of a sum equal to 500 euros, for each child born in the year preceding the current one. In this case 2020.
The expected economic contribution refers to both new births and adoptions and, as stated on the portal of theInps:
The competition is reserved for employees of the Poste Italiane SpA Group and ai former IPOST employees, subject to the monthly deduction of 0.40% provided for by article 3, law no. 208 and ai retirees former employees of the Poste Italiane SpA Group or former employees of the former IPOST.
The number of contributions that the Institute will grant to applicants as well as the respective amount in monetary terms are indicated in the competition notice. There request must be forwarded through via telematics by connecting directly to the INPS website. As for the application submission times, these are indicated in the competition announcement itself.
Stork Bonus: the requirements for submitting the application
Like any self-respecting competition notice, the Stork Bonus, the same as the other bonuses dedicated to the financial support of families, has the requirements to be respected for submitting the application. In this case, applicants will have to:
- submit the Single Substitute Declaration (DSU) for the determination of the ordinary ISEE o Isee minors with unmarried and non-cohabiting parents;
- the attestation Isee it is issued by INPS upon presentation of the DSU by the requesting parent. This attestation Isee referring to the family unit in which the beneficiary appears it is mandatory and determines the position in the ranking;
- if the DSU is not presented on the date of submission of the application to participate in the competition, the shift in the relative merit ranking of the applicant / beneficiary will take place automatically.
This contribution, however, is aimed at the recognition of 640 bags which allow Italian families to obtain a monetary bonus worth 500 Euros, but only in cases where these families turn out to be been affected by the birth, adoption or pre-adoptive foster care of a child, throughout the year 2020.
Also in this case the parents of the children must fall into some specific categories as specified above:
- employees of the Poste Italiane SpA Group;
- former IPOST employees;
- retirees already employed by Poste Italiane or former IPOST.
Who can apply?
Furthermore, INPS points out that they can also submit the application:
- the surviving parent: or, the spouse of the holder, in the event of the latter’s death;
- the requesting parent: that is, the spouse of the owner who has lost parental responsibility;
- the parent who is not married to the holder of the benefit, in the event of the latter’s death or in the event of the holder of the benefit having lost parental responsibility;
- the guardian of the child or orphan of the benefit holder.
