Cilento is left with the same melancholy that the character of Bisio has in Benvenuti al Nord

Apart from the fact that in the Po Valley, Cilento often gets confused with Salento, once visited, the Cilento remains unmistakable and indelible in the memory. When he starts again, he is left with the same melancholy that disturbs the character of Bisio in the film ‘Welcome to the North’.

Punctuality, a widespread order, the cleanliness that is lacking in the streets of Rome and Milan (but here it is) are pleasantly striking. To this we add the big hug made of attention and courtesy of the Cilento and here the visitor feels almost cradled and little by little, almost imperceptibly, pervaded with serenity.

Here I found some similarities with the territory where I live and work. Lecco hit at the beginning of the millennium by the wave of crisis that wiped out an economy based on the iron industry, it wants tourism. Now here we look around, we know we have a good starting point: the “Lake Como” so famous around the world. Look what happened with George Clooney’s guest Obama.

But we are behind, despite the flywheel of the Expo in 2015, despite Switzerland around the corner.

The planning of the small steps, one after the other along a great path, encountered by you in Cilento, is still far away.

The Manzonian shores of the Promessi Sposi lack museums set up like the archaeological one of Paestum, there is no specific App like yours “The path of the Park”, that union of intentions which is your powerful engine is missing.

Of passionate people like the editor of this newspaper: Bartolo Scandizzo (and his wife Gina), like Felice Iorio column of the Caves of Castel Civita, like Filomena Chiappardo, councilor of Padula fair champion of the single ticket for different places, by Giovanna Scarano sitting on the treasure still to blossom by Velia, by Valerio Calabrese who directs a small but profoundly pleasant museum pearl in Pioppi, by Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the young German director who wants to tell archeology from a different point from epic narratives looking for humanity in the airports of Paestum, luckily here in Lecco there are people like that. For this reason, the goal of replicating the Cilento miracle is more than a hope.

You are certainly in the middle of your path. The not easy choice of the offer to the slow visitor, far from the hit and run hordes, the aim for quality (Slow food and Unesco) has the pace of the marathon runner, a medium and long-term vision that will reward your tourism industry.

In the meantime, as soon as I returned from the dense tour organized by Scandizzo, I took a tour of the real estate sites, because the choice of Ancel Keys who has come to live 101 years, completing a large part of his old age in Pioppi, well makes you think and even dream. ..

Natalia Aspesi