Cillian Murphy and his movies you must see if you are a fan of Peaky Blinders

Tommy Shelby converted to Cillian Murphy in one of the biggest stars of British television, but, before becoming the criminal leader who dominated the streets of Birmingham with his family, the Irish actor was already one of the greats of Hollywood and had appeared in films that today they are classic, cult and they were big box office hits.

We saw him as one of the few survivors of a zombie epidemic, who discovered that the living could be much worse than the dead, as a man who travels through his own mind and dreams thinking he was in the real world, as a terrorist who takes advantage of a midnight flight to carry out a plot to assassinate a politician and, to top it off, as one of the most terrifying villains in the Batman movies.

It is likely that Tommy Shelby be his most beloved and most recognized character, and that the series Peaky Blinders be the series that comes to mind when everyone thinks of Cillian Murphy, but we can’t forget all the great projects he did before and that were the reason he came to the series.

What started in the 90s and exploded in the 2000s with 28 Days Later it has become a great career, full of films worth seeing and seeing again.

Cilian Murphy and his best movies:

Extermination, 2002

It was not his first film, but it was the one that catapulted him onto the international stage and opened the doors of Hollywood for him. In this movie of Danny BoyleMurphy gives life to a man who wakes up in a hospital after an accident, and there he discovers that the world as he knew it no longer exists, a brutal virus killed millions of people and turned them into violent and bloodthirsty monsters, so he must run and find a safe place, away from the threat that could end his life.

The Dark Knight Trilogy 2005 – 2012