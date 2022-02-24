Cillian Murphy and the best movies of the Peaky Blinders actor

Tommy Shelby converted to Cillian Murphy in one of the biggest stars of British television, but, before becoming the criminal leader who dominated the streets of Birmingham with his family, the Irish actor was already one of the greats of Hollywood and had appeared in films that today they are classic, cult and they were big box office hits.

We saw him as one of the few survivors of a zombie epidemic, who discovered that the living could be much worse than the dead, as a man who travels through his own mind and dreams thinking he was in the real world, as a terrorist who takes advantage of a midnight flight to carry out a plot to assassinate a politician and, to top it off, as one of the most terrifying villains in the Batman movies.

It is likely that Tommy Shelby be his most beloved and most recognized character, and that the series Peaky Blinders be the series that comes to mind when everyone thinks of Cillian Murphy, but we can’t forget all the great projects he did before and that were the reason he came to the series.

What started in the 90s and exploded in the 2000s with 28 Days Later it has become a great career, full of films worth seeing and seeing again.

Cilian Murphy and his best movies:

Extermination, 2002

It was not his first film, but it was the one that catapulted him onto the international stage and opened the doors of Hollywood for him. In this movie of Danny BoyleMurphy gives life to a man who wakes up in a hospital after an accident, and there he discovers that the world as he knew it no longer exists, a brutal virus killed millions of people and turned them into violent and bloodthirsty monsters, so he must run and find a safe place, away from the threat that could end his life.

The Dark Knight Trilogy 2005 – 2012

Christopher Nolan turned Murphy into one of DC’s greatest villains, the Dr Jonathan Crane, better known as scarecrowwho created a substance that caused hallucinations and made people literally die of fear, affecting Batman himself and proving to be a very powerful rival, who did not need to use weapons or a lot of violence to achieve his goal.

Night Flight, 2005

Rachel McAdams He appears alongside Murphy in this film, where the actor plays a villain who corners a woman during a night flight, threatening her to help him carry out a plot to assassinate a politician in the United States. This thriller shows that you don’t need great locations or special effects to tell a story that hooks you from the first moment.

The price of tomorrow, 2011

Murphy appears alongside Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried in this futuristic movie. In this story, people stop aging at 25 and must “buy” more and more time to live, which makes the poor live short and the rich may be immortal, and everything explodes when a man receives hundreds of years of a stranger’s life, which leads him to be accused of murder and to become the target of a series of criminals and corrupt men who want to take his time.

A Quiet Place II, 2020

In the sequel to the horror movie John Krasinski, Emily Blunt and his children must come out of hiding and find a new place to survive and escape from the monsters that chase everyone who makes noise, that’s how they run into Cillian Murphy, another survivor who lost his entire family and who will be the key to staying alive.

Inception, 2010

This is one of the best and most confusing movies of Christopher Nolan, where the point is that you cannot distinguish between reality and dreams. This is the story of a group of experts who are hired to enter the mind and dreams of a man, the CEO of a company, who has information that is of great interest to many, but the mission becomes complicated when the world of dreams and the real world begin to merge.

Dunkirk, 2017

Nolan won 3 Oscars for this war film who was recognized for her visual style and photography. This is the story of a group of allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Commonwealth and Empire, and France, who are trapped by being surrounded by the German army, for which they need to be evacuated during one of the toughest battles of World War II. World.