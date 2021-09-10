Cillian Murphy on his audition for the role of Batman: “Christian Bale deserved it more than me”

Cillian Murphy stated that he had auditioned to play the role of Batman in Batman Begins. The actor spoke about it in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter during the A Quiet Place 2 promotional tour,

Christian Bale in a scene from Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins

Although he was later chosen to stage the character of Scarecrow, the Irish actor supported the audition to play Batman in Batman Begins, the first piece of the trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan. Cillian Murphy recounted his experience thus: “I don’t think I’ve ever been close to playing Batman. In my opinion, there was only one perfect actor and that actor, then, he got the role. Obviously I’m talking about Christian Bale. For me it was an extraordinary experience that has me. allowed to become part of the trilogy and build a solid relationship with Christopher Nolan. I have never felt fit to bring Batman to the stage. “.

In a past interview with GQ, Cillian Murphy better described his entry into the world of Batman and the psyche of the Scarecrow: “I had seen all of Christopher Nolan’s films and was a huge fan of his. I knew I wasn’t a good fit to play Batman but I wanted to try anyway. Eventually, Chris told me about another role and we chatted for a while. Yeah. it’s about an extraordinary character, one of Batman’s first enemies “.

Red Lights: Cillian Murphy in a still image from the film

Finally, Cillian Murphy also described Christopher Nolan’s work: “His trilogy was produced by a big studio but Chris’s approach is really independent. During each scene we were very few on set. Chris cares a lot about the performances of his actors, he doesn’t use monitors but only his camera. . In short, he does things big but with a very minimal and linear approach “.

Cillian Murphy will soon arrive in Italian cinemas in the new horror film directed by John Krasinski: A Quiet Place 2 has already been defined by William Friedkin as a new horror classic and, in Italy, will be released in cinemas on June 24th.