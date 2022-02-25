Cillian Murphy on Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

By:@ArielBaelish

Cillian Murphy will make his first leading role with Christopher Nolan after playing supporting roles in five of the director’s films (three “Dark Knight” movies, “Inception” and “Dunkirk”). When it was time to prepare for “Oppenheimer”, Murphy he skipped all knowledge of how to make an atomic bomb and instead focused on the man himself.

“I prepared myself by reading a lot“, said Murphy recently in an interview. “I am interested in the man and what caused him to invent the atomic bomb. The mechanics of this, that’s not really for me, I don’t have the brainpower to understand them, but these contradictory characters are fascinating.”.

Murphy drew a connection between the contradictory nature of Oppenheimer and that of his character Peaky Blinders Tommy Shelby. The actor said: “People identify with that, because we all walk around with these contradictory ideas coexisting in our heads.”

The script of “Oppenheimer” from Nolan based on the biography of Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer”which was part of the reading list of Murphy during preparation. Although the film marks the first leading role of Murphy with Nolan said the size of the role means nothing when it comes to the filmmaker of “Dunkirk” and “Tenet”.

“I will always come to Chris’s call, whatever the size of the role”said Murphy. “Chris will call me and I’ll be there. Isn’t it wonderful that filmmakers continue to make challenging and demanding films? I think he’s flying the flag. He, Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino are fantastic filmmakers who do interesting work on a grand scale.”.

Nolan has assembled its most star-studded cast to date for “Oppenheimer”. Beside Murphy in the movie they are Emily Blunt as the biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as the director of manhattan projectThe general Leslie Groves Jr.. and Robert Downey Jr. What Lewis Straussfounding commissioner of the United States Atomic Energy Commission, Florence Pugh plays the psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, benny safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano interprets Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence. Oppenheimer also stars Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, and Matthew Modine.

Universal Pictures will distribute “Oppenheimer” in theaters worldwide and will release the film in North American theaters on July 21, 2023..