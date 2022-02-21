Cillian Murphy Reveals Why She Works With Christopher Nolan

Actor Cillian Murphy will be in Christopher Nolan’s new movie and explains why he often works with the director.

If we review the career of Cillian Murphywe realize that you have worked on many occasions with Christopher Nolansince he has played Doctor Jonathan Crane / The Scarecrow in the trilogy of the Dark Knight (2005, 2008 and 2012), Robert Fischer in Origin (2010) already a soldier in Dunkirk (2017). Also, she will now star Oppenheimer (2023). Therefore, in recent years it has only left him out of interstellar (2014) and Tenet (2020).

In a recent interview, Cillian Murphy revealed why he always likes to work with Christopher Nolan:

“I will always perform for Chris, whatever the size of the role. Chris will call me and I’ll be there. Isn’t it wonderful that filmmakers continue to make challenging and demanding movies within the studio system, shot on film instead of Imax? I think he is flying the flag. He, Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino are fantastic filmmakers who do interesting work on a grand scale.”

What’s more, Christopher Nolan he always calls him because he usually works with actors he already knows and who give him good results.

What will Oppenheimer be about?

Christopher Nolan will present the history of Robert Oppenheimera theoretical physicist who is regarded as “the father of the atomic bomb” especially for his participation in the manhattan project. After seeing its devastating effects on Hiroshima and Nagasakiwas dedicated to promoting countries’ control over their nuclear arsenal.

Beside Cillian Murphyin the cast also stand out Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Josh Hartnett, Jack Quaid, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., rami maleck and Dane DeHaan.

What’s more, Cillian Murphy will also premiere very soon the last season of the series Peaky Blinderswhere he shows all his talent and charisma playing thomas shelby.

Oppenheimer It will premiere on July 21, 2023.