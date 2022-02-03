Cillian Murphy still shocked to be chosen by Nolan for Oppenheimer

It seems that Cillian Murphy still be a little shocked to have received a call from Christopher Nolan who wants him to be the protagonist in his own Oppenheimer. This seems to be perplexing, given that Murphy is a frequent collaborator of Nolan, and in fact the actor has explained this statement.

In a new interview with Esquire, Cillian Murphy reveals that he was shocked when he was offered the lead role in Oppenheimer. Having played only minor roles in the other projects of Christopher Nolanthe actor explains that he is “thrilled” to play the lead role this time in such a big project.

“It’s the first time (Nolan) has cast me as the lead, which I’m still a little shocked about, but I’m thrilled. It’s a huge part and a lot of work. But in my opinion I’m working with one of the greatest living directors, so I’m in good hands ”.

Oppenheimer, the film

Universal will distribute Oppenheimer in theaters around the world and will distribute the film in North America. Christopher Nolan will also produce alongside Emma Thomas and Charles Roven’s Atlas Entertainment. The film will be based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. In the cast Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett and Matt Damon.