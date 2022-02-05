Cillian Murphy talks about Nolan’s film: it will tell the story of Oppenheimer in an unexpected way | Cinema

We have known since last October that Cillian Murphy will be the protagonist of Oppenheimer, the new film bycentered on the figure of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist in charge of the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the Atomic Bomb.

The actor, who has already worked several times with the English director from Batman Begins to Dunkirk passing through Inception and cameos in the Batman sequels, was first cast as a lead by Christopher Nolan something for which he still claims to be mildly shocked.

At the moment, with the exception of the large cast consisting of Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Cillian Murphy who will play the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the fact that it will be produced by Universal, we do not yet know anything about the project. Knowing Christopher Nolan and considering how he told a film like Dunkirk, based on a historical fact that really happened contrary to his previous ones, it is however conceivable that even a work on biographical paper like Oppenheimer will be narrated in a peculiar way.

Which, in fact, is also confirmed by Cillian Murphy in a chat with Esquire. The actor, without going into too much detail, said:

The main difference with a film like this is that it is based on historical facts, everyone knows what happened. But Chris will tell it differently, as you can expect from a director like him. And that’s all I can say on the subject.

The release of the feature film is scheduled for July 21, 2023.

Coming soon, we will be reunited with Cillian Murphy in the sixth season of Peaky Blinders. Find all the information on the BBC series in our tab.

