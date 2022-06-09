Cillian Murphy, the family man behind the gangster

Cillian Murphy (Douglas, Ireland, 1976) is a good reason to sit in front of the television and gobble up all the episodes of the series one by one Peaky Blinderswhich premieres its last season on Netflix this Friday.

The Irish actor has very little in common with the wonderful gangster he plays, Tom Shelby, leader of a family clan in 1920s Birmingham. perfect movie villain. “I don’t think you need to find common ground between you and a character, in fact it’s more interesting when it’s something completely different,” he maintains.



Cillian Murphy is Tom Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders’

To become Tom Shelby he was forced, to gain muscle mass, to eat meat after twenty years as a vegetarian, “something fucking exhausting”, he confessed

Cillian is a rare bird in the world of Hollywood, where she has never wanted to move. He doesn’t have social networks, he lives away from the spotlight, he hates red carpets, he hardly gives interviews… His philosophy of life is clear: “I like to act but, ultimately, it’s just about dressing up and doing voices. I take it seriously and do my best, but going home and being with my family is what really matters.”

For this reason, he considers himself a very ordinary family man who finds pleasure “in taking out the garbage and being part of the day-to-day life of the family.” His effort has cost him to lead a life outside the impositions of fame. “I just want to be decent and good. They are old values, but it seems that they are disappearing today. Now it is normal to be a despot, a misogynist, a disgusting person. These views are being validated around the world. Not being flashy and not talking about yourself too much is what I try to stick with. That’s how I was raised. I don’t always get it. My wife and kids are the ones who will tell me if I’m failing, but it’s all I really want to do. That’s what’s important.”

He is married to his longtime girlfriend, visual artist Yvonne McGuinness, with whom he has two teenage sons, Malachy, 16, and Carrick, 14.

Married for 18 years to his longtime girlfriend, visual artist Yvonne McGuinness, four years his senior, the couple lives in Dublin with their teenage sons, Malachy, 16, and Carrick, 14. Cillian and his wife, whom he met in 1996 when he was playing in a music group, they have raised their children apart from their father’s work because they have considered that it was not necessary to expose them to the violence of the roles they usually play.



Cillian Murphy at a New York premiere in 2016 GTRES

He grew up in a Catholic town on the outskirts of Cork, Ireland, in a relatively well-to-do family: his father worked in the education department of his district and his mother was a French teacher. During his time at the priest’s school he went to he had behavior problems, but when he was in fourth year he discovered that he could channel that energy into theater. He took acting classes at the Cork Theater Company.

But when he grew up his dream was to become a rock star. She sang and played guitar in a band she formed with one of his three brothers; and they were even offered a contract to record four albums that the duo turned down because they thought it was too little money

In 2002, at the age of 26, he made his film debut with Danny Boyle in the film 28 days later.

At the age of 20, he entered Cork Law School, but did not even want to be a lawyer. He did not pass any exam. Abandoned the idea of ​​dedicating himself to music, the acting bug was still alive and his time at the university helped him make his debut in a play with the amateur theater group. In 2002, at the age of 26, he made his film debut with Danny Boyle in the film 28 days later.

His icy blue eyes opened doors for him in the industry. Together with Colin Farrell she shot Intermissionwith Rachel McAdams Night flight and so on until you reach batmanbeginswhere he embroidered his role as Scarecrow, which opened the doors to other disturbing roles.



Cillian’s family, in one of the few images of all together instagram

Turned into a successful actor, he was showered with proposals to settle in Los Angeles, but he was clear: “I like the sun, food and the sea, but Los Angeles was not for me, I’m European”

That was how the proposals rained down on him to settle in Los Angeles, but the actor was clear about it. “I like the sun, the food and the sea, but Los Angeles was not for me, I am European. I love the seasons of the year. And like most Irish people, I’m probably more into long pants than shorts.”

He reveals that in order to become Tom Shelby, whom he has embodied for nine years, he had to make several sacrifices. Not only perfecting the Birmingham accent, which obsessed him to the point of drinking Guinness at local pubs and recording the conversations of the locals on his cell phone, which he then imitated with his accent.



Cillian Murphy in ‘Peaky Blinders’ Third parties

He was also forced to eat meat after twenty years as a vegetarian, “a fucking exhausting thing,” he confessed, to add protein to his diet and gain muscle mass. “I wasn’t a physically imposing person, I’m not. And I have to eat a lot of protein and lifting a lot of weight to do it. All that takes time, and I hate it, “he told the Radio Times. And to top it off, he who has never smoked, had to consume 3,000 fake marijuana cigarettes throughout the series .

Now, true to his premise of not being famous, he is preparing to play Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan’s latest production for Universal, which will be released in July 2023.