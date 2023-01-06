Cincinnati Reds cut ties with INF Mike Moustakas

The The Cincinnati Reds have announced that veteran infielder Mike Moustakas has been released. He was recently designated for assignment when the club signed receiver Curt Casali. Moustakas being released from the Reds was the expected result when he was sent to DFA limbo last month.

He still has a year and $22 million left on his contract, which comes in the form of an $18 million salary and a $4 million buyout on a club option for 2024. Given that Moustakas has been injured and/or has Underperformed the past two seasons, no team was going to take that off Cincinnati’s hands:

Michael Christopher Moustakas, now 34, built on a strong streak of success with the Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers in a four-year, $64 million contract with the Reds through 2020. The first season of the contract was long enough OK, as Moustakas hit .230/.331/.468 for a wRC+ of 105.

Nevertheless, the last two seasons have been disappointing, with Moustakas battling various injuries, including a heel bruise and calf strain, and struggling to produce when on the pitch. He played just 62 games in 2021 and 78 in 2022, hitting a combined .211/.289/.356 for a wRC+ of 73.