Cinco Lobitos and Espejo, Espejo hit the billboard

This weekend Spanish cinema is the star dish on the billboard with a lot of actors very loved by the general public. In mirror, mirror a good bouquet of interpreters gathers like Malena Alterio, Carlos Areces either Natalie de Molina. In five wolves we can enjoy names like those of the veterans Ramon Barea Y Suzy Sanchez. In addition, there are different proposals for all tastes that we tell you here at BEKULTURE.

five wolvesor for the pleasure of tasting impeccable interpretive works. In the great winner of the Malaga Festival we know the story of Amaia, who is brought to life by the stupendous Laya Costa. She has just become a mother and realizes that she does not know very well how to be a mother despite the moments of calming him down by singing the emblematic “Five little wolves have the she-wolf….”. After her partner left for a few weeks, she returned to her family home, in a beautiful Basque coastal town. She there she will share with them the responsibility of raising the little creature. For her, everything is a world and more without the support of her absent partner. Fortunately, the immense Susi Sánchez and Ramón Barea in the skin of the baby’s grandparents, they are of great help. The works of these veteran performers fought in a thousand battles in film, theater and television make me think of those performances made over a slow fire, full of truth, from the guts to reach the heart of the viewer. It would be unfair not to see them in the list of the Goya 2023 the truth. His love and dedication to this trade deserve it.

mirror, mirror, or a cinematographic experience that flees from the conventional this weekend that, together with five wolves, is the great bet of Spanish cinema. The proposal of Marc Crehue It is not suitable for the mass public. It is a comedy and with a media cast, but it does not adhere to the proposals that fill our theaters or filled them before this damn pandemic took away the habit of going to the movies from the respectable. Alvaro (Santi Millan)Christina (Malena Altherio)Paula (Natalia from mill) and Albert (Carlos Areces) They are four people in crisis who work for the same cosmetics company. They fight for what they want while facing their own reflections in the mirror. Ambition, fear, love and betrayal go hand in hand in a film about identity that the truth puts us in front of our own demons. for my taste, the best constructed role of this suffocating comedy is Cristina de Malena Alterio. She looked in the mirror and saw herself wearing a tie. She was leaving her apparent self to become a Christian. She cannot escape from that vision when she looks at herself as an adult in the happy little mirror that, at times, also brings out the demons of a spectator who assumes from the start perplexed this filmic exercise in which it is quite complicated to enter. If you go in and let yourself go, in the end you end up enjoying yourself, despite the fact that deep down we would all prefer not to lose that shadow that ultimately reflects the self we would like to be or appear to be.

The weapon of deception brings Colin Firth back to the screens. In this English film we are located in 1943, in the middle of World War II. Allied forces are determined to launch a definitive assault on Europe. But they face a major challenge: protect their troops from German firepower during the invasion, and thus avoid a possible massacre. Two brilliant intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley, are tasked with setting up the most inspired and unlikely disinformation strategy of the war… A story inspired by true events based on a bestseller by Ben Macintyre.

The mafia tailoramong the most awaited proposals of this week marked by five wolves. In the film we travel to Chicago in the year 1956. There we will meet Leonard (Rylance), an English tailor who made suits in the world famous Savile Row in London. After a personal tragedy, he ends up in Chicago working at a small tailor shop in a tough part of town where he makes fancy clothes for the only people around him who can afford them: a family of gangsters. This family of mobsters will try to take advantage of Leonard’s gentle and accommodating nature, who along with his assistant Mable (Zoey Deutch) will be involved with the mafia in an increasingly serious way.

Oliver Stone presents his personal review of Kennedy’s murder. In JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glassthe film director presents declassified files related to the assassination of President Kennedy that attempt to shed light on what happened in 1963.

Proposals for all audiences close this weekend of cinema marked by five wolves