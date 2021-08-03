Cinderella, announced the release date of the film with Camila Cabello

On September 3rd the film will arrive on Amazon Prime Video (available on SKY Q)

Camila Cabello ( photo ) is ready to play the role of the protagonist of one of the most famous fairy tales in the world. In the past few hours the Instagram account of the film has published the poster of the film also revealing the date of distribution.

Cinderella, the poster and the release date

A few more weeks to the arrival of Cinderella. just now Amazon Prime Video gave the public the official poster of the film that will see the young artist, class of 1997, in the title role; within a short time the photo got more than 59,000 likes.

In parallel, the streaming platform (available on SKY Q) has also unveiled the release date of the film, namely the September 3. Great enthusiasm from the public.