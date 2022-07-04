Cinderella by Joël Pommerat at the Porte Saint-Martin theater, our critic
Classic of the genre, the version of the tale “Cinderella” by Joël Pommerat is once again performed at the Porte Saint-Martin theater this year. The play is on view there until July 19, 2022. A modern and humorous version that we revel in.
Cinderella, a modern version of tales by Charles Perrault and the Brothers Grimm featuring the character with the glass slipper, is back on the bill of the Porte Saint-Martin theater.
The Cinderella modern designed by Joel Pommerat is to be found on the boards until July 19, 2022.
The director Joel Pommerat, on the sidelines of his social and political frescoes, including the brilliant It will be fine (1) End of Louis, has adapted several mythical and founding tales from our childhood. From Little Red Riding Hood (particularly performed at the Bouffes du Nord) at Pinocchio (presented, among others, at the MC93), there is also the tale of Cinderella.
The story, we all know it, is that of a young girl who loses her mother and who promises to think of her all the time, almost all the time. She follows her father and now lives with her stepmother and her two daughters. Cinderella becomes their maid, despite her intelligence, despite her delicacy. With simplicity and humor, Joel Pommerat mounts this oh so timeless story that will delight young and old alike in the same enchanting spirit.
Note that in addition to (re)discovering Cinderella on the boards version Joel Pommeratfans of the character also have the pleasure of discovering the musical film on Amazon Prime Video with Camila Cabello.
Our review :
Cinderellareviewed, corrected and revisited by Joel Pommeratit’s a excellent piece, modern, funny and very visual. By reclaiming the tale of Cinderella, Joel Pommerat offers a story based today, that of a “very young girl“Sandra.
Sandra is stubborn, has a lot of eloquence and a strong character. And if the truth comes out of the children’s mouths, here it comes out of the mouth of Sandra, a very endearing character whose repartee annoys her stepmother. If she doesn’t mind the task (taking out the garbage cans, picking up dead birds…) and sleeping in the cellar, Sandra does not have her tongue in her pocket, asking, for example, her father, if he is weak. Sandra, despite her neglected look in rags, at the start, is still well treated under the pen of Joel Pommerat. And the same cannot be said for all the characters. The fairy – literally fallen from the cupboard – imagined by the author of theater is dilapidated, smokes like a firefighter and offers tricks that are often missed. As for the stepmother, Pommerathere ridicules her, portraying a woman obsessed with eternal youth and beauty (like the Witch-Queen in Snow White), who gets big ears thanks to plastic surgery and somewhat pedophile on the edges (to fall in love with a 15-year-old young man).
Side staging and decor, it’s great. The characters evolve in a setting essentially made of digital projections (on the 3 sides of the stage) very well done. Physical elements are still present, such as this huge, sparkling crystal chandelier, which offers one of the brightest scenes in the room. Joel Pommerat having chosen a rather dark atmosphere because all is not rosy in the story of Cinderella. Or even a huge curtain, also scintillating, for the (not always successful) transformation of Sandra. And Pommerat pushes the sensory experience even further with, in particular, some olfactory effects.
The scenes are short and dynamic, interspersed with total black.
Regarding the modernization Of the history, Joel Pommerat introduced, in its version of Cinderella, the strike in transport, a watch that rings, cosmetic surgery or even a psychedelic rock’n’roll under the stroboscopes. But the author does not fail, for all that, to keep the strong elements of the talelike the stepmother and her two plague of daughters, a lost shoe (but not the one we believe) or the famous prince (who is here embodied by a woman).
A version modern of one talewhich plays deliciously with fairy taleswhich we are pleased to see and which is somewhat reminiscent of Alice in Wonderland which had been reviewed by Damon Albarn in Wonder.Land.