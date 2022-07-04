Cinderella by Joël Pommerat at the Porte Saint-Martin theater, our critic

By Laura B. Posted Jul 4, 2022 10:06 AM

Classic of the genre, the version of the tale “Cinderella” by Joël Pommerat is once again performed at the Porte Saint-Martin theater this year. The play is on view there until July 19, 2022. A modern and humorous version that we revel in.

Cinderellaa modern version of tales by Charles Perrault and the Brothers Grimm featuring the character with the glass slipper, is back on the bill of the Porte Saint-Martin theater.

The Cinderella modern designed by Joel Pommerat is to be found on the boards until July 19, 2022.

The director Joel Pommerat, on the sidelines of his social and political frescoes, including the brilliant It will be fine (1) End of Louis, has adapted several mythical and founding tales from our childhood. From Little Red Riding Hood (particularly performed at the Bouffes du Nord) at Pinocchio (presented, among others, at the MC93), there is also the tale of Cinderella.

The story, we all know it, is that of a young girl who loses her mother and who promises to think of her all the time, almost all the time. She follows her father and now lives with her stepmother and her two daughters. Cinderella becomes their maid, despite her intelligence, despite her delicacy. With simplicity and humor, Joel Pommerat mounts this oh so timeless story that will delight young and old alike in the same enchanting spirit.

Note that in addition to (re)discovering Cinderella on the boards version Joel Pommeratfans of the character also have the pleasure of discovering the musical film on Amazon Prime Video with Camila Cabello.