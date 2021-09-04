Cinderella, Camila Cabello protagonist of the new trailer of the Amazon film

Amazon Prime Video has released the new trailer for Cinderella, live action based on the famous and homonymous fairy tale already transposed to the cinema in different versions. The film will arrive on the streaming platform from next September 3 and the video released on social channels by Amazon shows various sequences starring Camila Cabello.

Cinderella is written and directed by Kay Cannon, and in addition to Cabello, the cast includes well-known names such as Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan. Discover the first images of Camila Cabello in Cinderella.

there the official synopsis of the film:“Cinderella by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect), is a daring musical reinterpretation of the traditional fairy tale we all grew up with. Our heroine (Camila Cabello) has big dreams and with the help of Fab G she will be able to persevere to make them come true. . Cinderella features a stellar cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. “.

Jennifer Salke of Amazon Studios spoke about the project:“Cinderella is a classic that we all know and love, but this time it will have a fresh, modern twist, and will be played by sensational Camila Cabello and a cast of big stars. Producer James Corden and the creative team started from this fairy tale. loved by everyone and have renewed it in a fresh and inspiring perspective that will appeal to audiences and families around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to have our viewers sing and dance to the notes of Kay Cannon’s reinterpretation. “.

What caused a sensation on social media was mainly the choice of Billy Porter as the fairy godmother in the film.