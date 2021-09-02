Cinderella, Camila Cabello’s version is really pop

Not even Madonna resists the charm of fairy tales. That’s why the cover of his Material Girl has entered by right in the new version of Cinderella. From 3 September on Amazon Prime Video, the “once upon a time” of the protagonist orphan returns to the scene in a revised, correct and modern key with the face of the it-girl Camila Cabello. We sing, dance and, as per tradition, we sew. And no, it’s not the usual candlelit mending of some battered half-sisters sock. This Cinderella has artistic ambitions, dreams of becoming a stylist and to dictate the trends of high society while saving every penny to secretly buy the fabric to the market to transform thanks to his black Singer.

The heir to the throne, for his part, remains a bored and capricious young man, unfit for royal duties but forced to take a wife. Unlike his colleague, Nicholas Galitzine is not such a high-sounding name, but we will hear more about it because it sounds like a mix of Zac Efron (back in the days of High School Musical without turtle) and the blond of the one direction Niall Horan. With the earring and the pirate look that tends to rock (a kind of “wanna be Damiano by Maneskin”), You immediately see that he would like to be a rebel. Whether he succeeds or not, the public will decide, in addition of course to Cinderella called Ella: the girl, to be honest, absolutely does not dream of a ring on her finger or a knight in shining armor, she much prefers independence and career .



That’s why the fairy godmother certainly couldn’t be played by an angelic-looking actress with blue hair. What a revolution it is, then, then here comes Billy Porter in gold sauce that channels the determination of Pose (the cult series Netflix on the tradition of the ball) and detaches itself from the almost maternal reassurances to which the tradition of the fairy tale has accustomed readers. And no, here we get serious: the story wants to speak to the generations of social networks and is the daughter of her era, so for example even Ella always sports an instagrammable nude make-up with false eyelashes even when she should do the laundry or wash the floor. Poor yes, but no sloppy, the influencers would say… and in fact this new interpretation, while remaining Disney-like, definitely turns to pop.

Voices of an angel

The stepmother, on the other hand, is a star of the musical, Idina Menzel, but probably for younger fans her name is associated with Elsa di Frozen. Let it go, she would say, that’s okay, indeed. In the era of political correctness, not even she can be completely bad: da Maleficent / Angelina Jolie onwards, redemption is not denied to anyone. That’s why the direction of Kay Cannon it always remains bubbly, light years away from the dark tones of the domestic harassment to which we are often used to hearing about Cinderella. Here no one, as in the original fable, amputates her toes to get into the shoe.

The cost of fashion

Who, in this case, would dare to contaminate the whiteness of a shoe / work of art of this manufacture? Sacrilege! That’s why no clothing or accessories were harmed during the shoot. But, for the record, it must be said that at a certain point the fairy starts wandering her protégé saying that even magic has its limits, in short, she did not expect something comfortable because if you want the crystal on your feet then you have to put in account patches and foot bath. Ok, this last detail does not say it openly but you have to read between the lines.

At court it seems like attending a couture show, not to mention Ella’s creations that have nothing pompous and plastered, on the contrary they lend themselves well to the street chic look so dear to the Millenials (and not only). Only the amphibians are missing under the tulle, in case it wasn’t clear enough that you don’t even see the shadow of maidens looking for saviors here. She wants to become an entrepreneur, to know the secrets of business and finance, not to churn out broods of children to look after as Snow White did with the seven dwarfs.

