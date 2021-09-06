Cinderella, here is Million to One by Camila Cabello (video) – Soundsblog

Million to One is a song by Camila Cabello featured in the official soundtrack of “Cinderella“, A film that sees her as the protagonist and available – exclusively – on Amazon Prime from Friday 3 September.
Originally Million To One it was intended for her second studio album, “Romance”, but was dropped from the later released album. The song was reworked and released just as the launch single of the musical Cinderella.
In the passage, we talk about the desire for redemption, to emerge and not feel overwhelmed. The dream must become reality and even alone, against a million, there is the possibility of triumphing and having the upper hand. Daring is the right key.
Camila Cabello, Million to One, official video
Camila Cabello, Million to One, song lyrics
[Verse 1]
Here I go again
I’m imagining a world outside unlike the one I’m in
Daydreamin ‘again of when I’ll get a chance
There’s a world that understands
Where you don’t hear the whispers in the room you’re walkin ‘in
Daydreamin ‘again, all I need is a chance
[Pre-Chorus]
When I feel my fears staring at me
I tell it just wait and see
I know who I’m gonna be
I know who I’m gonna be
The worlds half asleep
It’s gonna wake up and see
[Chorus]
If it’s a million to one
I’m gonna be that one and
If it’s a shot in the dark
I’m gonna be the sun
And I just can’t afford to be wrong
Even when I’m afraid
You’re gonna know my name
You’re gonna know my namе
[Verse 2]
I can barely sleep
‘Cause my heart is always racing, chasing, pacing’ round thе room
Livin ‘carefully is something I don’t wanna do, huh
[Pre-Chorus]
When I feel my fears staring at me
I tell it just wait and see
I know who I’m gonna be
I know who I’m gonna be
The worlds half asleep
It’s gonna wake up and see
[Chorus]
If it’s a million to one
I’m gonna be that one and
If it’s a shot in the dark
I’m gonna be the sun
And I just can’t afford to be wrong
Even when I’m afraid
You’re gonna know my name
You’re gonna know my name
[Bridge]
I can see her now and then
Wanna know what I could be, yeah
I see her laughin ‘,’ cause she knew all along in her head
So when the light is hard to see
She’s telling me
[Chorus]
If it’s a million to one
I’m gonna be that one and
If it’s a shot in the dark
I’m gonna be the sun
And I, I just can’t afford to be wrong
Even when I’m afraid
You’re gonna know my name
You’re gonna know my name
[Outro]
You’re gonna know my name
You’re gonna know my name, yeah
You’re gonna know my name
You’re gonna know my name
Camila Cabello, Million to One, Italian translation
I’m back
I am imagining a different outside world than the one I am in
Daydreaming of when I’ll have a chance
There is a world that understands
Where you don’t hear whispers in the room you are entering
Daydreaming again, all I need is a chance
When I feel my fears staring at me
I say, wait and see
I know who I will be
I know who I will be
The worlds half asleep
He will wake up and see
If it’s a million to one
I’ll be the one and
If it’s a shot in the dark
I will be the sun
And I can’t afford to be wrong
Even when I’m afraid
You will know my name
You will know my name
I can barely sleep
Because my heart is always running, chasing, walking up and down the room
Living carefully is something I don’t want to do, huh
When I feel my fears staring at me
I say, wait and see
I know who I will be
I know who I will be
The worlds half asleep
He will wake up and see
If it’s a million to one
I’ll be the one and
If it’s a shot in the dark
I will be the sun
And I can’t afford to be wrong
Even when I’m afraid
You will know my name
You will know my name
I can see her from time to time
I want to know what I could be, yes
I see her laughing, because she knew it from the start in her head
So when the light is hard to see
she is telling me
If it’s a million to one
I’ll be the one and
If it’s a shot in the dark
I will be the sun
And I can’t afford to be wrong
Even when I’m afraid
You will know my name
You will know my name
You will know my name
You will know my name, yes
You will know my name
You will know my name