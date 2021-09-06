Cinderella, here is Million to One by Camila Cabello (video) – Soundsblog

Million to One is a song by Camila Cabello featured in the official soundtrack of “Cinderella“, A film that sees her as the protagonist and available – exclusively – on Amazon Prime from Friday 3 September.

Originally Million To One it was intended for her second studio album, “Romance”, but was dropped from the later released album. The song was reworked and released just as the launch single of the musical Cinderella.

In the passage, we talk about the desire for redemption, to emerge and not feel overwhelmed. The dream must become reality and even alone, against a million, there is the possibility of triumphing and having the upper hand. Daring is the right key.

Camila Cabello, Million to One, official video

By clicking here you can see the official video of “Million to One” by Camila Cabello.

Camila Cabello, Million to One, song lyrics

[Verse 1]

Here I go again

I’m imagining a world outside unlike the one I’m in

Daydreamin ‘again of when I’ll get a chance

There’s a world that understands

Where you don’t hear the whispers in the room you’re walkin ‘in

Daydreamin ‘again, all I need is a chance

[Pre-Chorus]

When I feel my fears staring at me

I tell it just wait and see

I know who I’m gonna be

I know who I’m gonna be

The worlds half asleep

It’s gonna wake up and see

[Chorus]

If it’s a million to one

I’m gonna be that one and

If it’s a shot in the dark

I’m gonna be the sun

And I just can’t afford to be wrong

Even when I’m afraid

You’re gonna know my name

You’re gonna know my namе

[Verse 2]

I can barely sleep

‘Cause my heart is always racing, chasing, pacing’ round thе room

Livin ‘carefully is something I don’t wanna do, huh

[Pre-Chorus]

When I feel my fears staring at me

I tell it just wait and see

I know who I’m gonna be

I know who I’m gonna be

The worlds half asleep

It’s gonna wake up and see

[Chorus]

If it’s a million to one

I’m gonna be that one and

If it’s a shot in the dark

I’m gonna be the sun

And I just can’t afford to be wrong

Even when I’m afraid

You’re gonna know my name

You’re gonna know my name

[Bridge]

I can see her now and then

Wanna know what I could be, yeah

I see her laughin ‘,’ cause she knew all along in her head

So when the light is hard to see

She’s telling me

[Chorus]

If it’s a million to one

I’m gonna be that one and

If it’s a shot in the dark

I’m gonna be the sun

And I, I just can’t afford to be wrong

Even when I’m afraid

You’re gonna know my name

You’re gonna know my name

[Outro]

You’re gonna know my name

You’re gonna know my name, yeah

You’re gonna know my name

You’re gonna know my name

Camila Cabello, Million to One, Italian translation

I’m back

I am imagining a different outside world than the one I am in

Daydreaming of when I’ll have a chance

There is a world that understands

Where you don’t hear whispers in the room you are entering

Daydreaming again, all I need is a chance

When I feel my fears staring at me

I say, wait and see

I know who I will be

I know who I will be

The worlds half asleep

He will wake up and see

If it’s a million to one

I’ll be the one and

If it’s a shot in the dark

I will be the sun

And I can’t afford to be wrong

Even when I’m afraid

You will know my name

You will know my name

I can barely sleep

Because my heart is always running, chasing, walking up and down the room