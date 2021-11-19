Cinderella, in the new film Camila Cabello wants to be a stylist – Magazine

The Cinderella fairy tale has been told so many times, and in all sorts of media, that a new version had to insert elements of originality: said fact, the Columbia Pictures film gives the protagonist (played by Camila Cabello) ambitions of professional achievement in the field of fashion. In short, marrying the charming prince is no longer enough, now happiness is marrying him and at the same time pursuing success in the workplace and economic independence. The freshly released trailer allows us to understand which direction it has taken ‘Cinderella’ and promises to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video for September 3, 2021.

Cinderella, the new movie

Popular culture scholars claim that ‘Cinderella’ (or ‘Cenerella’) is one of the oldest fairy tales, already present in ancient Egypt. Over the centuries it has been narrated in hundreds of versions and in the West it is famous above all thanks to the transpositions of Giambattista Basile, the Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault. This last reworking was used as the primary source of the script for the new film: it was the writer Kay Cannon, who also directed and is most famous for having written and produced the saga of ‘Pitch Perfect’ and for having directed the comedy ‘Hands off our daughters’.

Beyond the feminist-inspired plot, ‘Cinderella’ is a musical in all respects, with songs by various artists (we also listen to Queen in the trailer) and original songs composed by Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel. In the cast stands the protagonist Cabello, who is an established musician. The stepmother is played by Idina Menzel (‘As if by magic’), the stepsisters from Maddie Baillio (‘I want a life shaped like me’) e Charlotte Spencer (‘Glue’), the fairy godmother from Billy Porter (‘Pose’), the prince from Nicholas Galitzine (‘Handsome Devil’), the king from Pierce Brosnan (‘The world is not enough’), the queen gives Minnie Driver (‘Will Hunting – Rebel genius’) and when the three mice friends of Cinderella take on human form they have the faces of James Corden, James Acaster And Romesh Ranganathan.

Columbia Pictures’ original plans were to release ‘Cinderella’ in theaters, but the Coronavirus pandemic led to the release decision directly. streaming on Amazon Prime Video: the appointment is for 3 September 2021.









The trailer dubbed in Italian

For completeness, here is the trailer in English