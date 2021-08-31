Cinderella, Kay Cannon presents the film exclusively with new images

A few days after its official presentation to the public, the Cinderella from Kay Cannon it is now ready to be discovered. And after the official trailer a few weeks ago, it’s not just the many magnificent photos in the gallery that you find below to reveal more of the musical that reinterprets the timeless classic that we all love.

Cinderella, in the official trailer the musical reinterpretation of the classic

It is the director and screenwriter herself who makes public a statement on the operation that we are about to see on Prime Video, here it is:

Many elements of the classic Cinderella fairytale are timeless, but I really wanted to reach out to the younger generation by adding a contemporary touch to many of those aspects that seemed more dated. The opportunity to spill some of those classic metaphors on them was thrilling for me and I couldn’t wait to tell it in a way that was closer to what the girls, including my nearly eight-year-old daughter, and young women live today. Our Cinderella is not just a girl with a pretty face waiting to be saved by a prince. She says what she thinks, she is active, courageous and witty; has dreams and wishes to be independent. Her priority is her career at a time when women couldn’t have one. Parents can see their children gaze in awe at our Cinderella in a new way and my hope is that families will laugh, dance and sing while watching this movie together. If you know the words, let me hear!

Written and directed by Kay Cannon, produced by Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, the film counts on the presence in the cast of Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter And Pierce Brosnan.

Synopsis:

Our heroine (Camila Cabello) is an ambitious young woman with bigger dreams than the world she lives in. And with the help of Fab G (Billy Porter) he will be able to persevere and finally make his wishes come true.