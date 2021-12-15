Cinderella: official trailer of the film with Camila Cabello

Here is the official trailer for Cinderella by Kay Cannon with a cast of stars, including the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel And Billy Porter, will be available exclusively on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories around the world in September. The highly anticipated musical includes both pop songs by contemporary international artists and original songs by Camila Cabello And Idina Menzel.

The Official Cinderella Trailer

“Cinderella it is a classic that we all know and love, but this time it will have a fresh and modern touch, and will be played by the sensational Camila Cabello and a cast of big stars. Producer James Corden and the creative team took this all-loved fairy tale and revamped it in a fresh and inspiring perspective that will appeal to audiences and families around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to get our customers to sing and dance to Kay Cannon’s reimagining of this classic, ”said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

Cinderella is a bold new musical reinterpretation of the traditional fairytale we all grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman with bigger dreams than the world she lives in, but with the help of Fab G (Billy Porter), she will be able to persevere and eventually make her wishes come true.