Cinderella, previews of the Amazon musical with Camila Cabello

It also stars Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Coming on September 3rd

Cinderella of Kay Cannon with a star cast, including the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, will be available exclusively on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories around the world from 3 September. The highly anticipated musical includes both pop songs by contemporary international artists and original songs by Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel.

Cinderella it is a bold new reinterpretation in a musical key of the traditional fable with which we all grew up. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman with dreams bigger than the world in which she lives, but with the help of Fab G (Billy Porter), she will be able to persevere and finally fulfill her desires.

Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine

Written and directed by Kay Cannon, with covers of songs written by some of the most popular musical artists of all time, Cinderella counts on a star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. The producers are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, the executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

