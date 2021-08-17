News

Cinderella Prime Video exclusively starting in September

Since September, the film Cinderella with Camila Cabello, will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film is written and directed by Kay Cannon and also stars Idina Menzel and Billy Porter. Nicholas Galitzine instead plays the part of Prince Charming. Cinderella is a ‘bold new reinterpretation in a musical key of the traditional fairytale we all grew up with. The musical includes both pop songs by contemporary international artists and original songs by Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel.

Cinderella with Camila Cabello lands on Prime Video

Cinderella by Kay Cannon with a cast of stars, including the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel And Billy Porter, will be available exclusively on Prime Video since September. The highly anticipated musical includes both pop songs by contemporary international artists and original songs by Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel. Cinderella is a classic that we all know but this time it will have an original and modern touch. Producer James Corden and the creative team built on this fairy tale loved by all and they have renewed it in a fresh and stimulating perspective.

Cinderella is a ‘bold new reinterpretation in a musical key of the traditional fairytale we all grew up with. Our heroine (Camila Cabello) is an ambitious young woman with bigger dreams than the world she lives in. With the help of Fab G (Billy Porter), however, he will be able to persevere and finally a fulfill his wishes. Written and directed by Kay Cannon, with covers of songs written by some of the musical artists most popular ever, Cinderella counts on a cast of stars which includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. The producers are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, the executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose. Cinderella will be available exclusively on Prime Video starting from September 2021.

