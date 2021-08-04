News

“Cinderella”: release date and trailer of the film with Camila Cabello

Posted on
cinema

04 August 21 / Written by: Giuliana Lorenzo

The film will arrive in streaming on September 3rd

Camila Cabello as you have never seen it and not on a stage. The singer, in fact, in recent months has enjoyed playing the role of one of the most famous princessesCinderella and to try her hand as an actress.

In the last few hours, several important news have also been shared on the release of the film that will see the light with the arrival on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform on September 3.

Not only was the first official trailer also shared. Trailer in which the first encounter with the Prince Charming so, however, the young teenager is not willing to give up her dreams.

Cinderella by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) is a daring musical reinterpretation of the traditional fairy tale with which we all grew up. Our heroine (Camila Cabello) has big dreams and with the help of Fab G will be able to persevere to make them come true. Cinderella features a stellar cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

Scrypto and directed by Kay Cannon, prolled out by Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntoshon, over Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porte and Pierce Brosnan.

Read also: Camila Cabello as “Cinderella” in the first teaser

Tags: Amazon Video, Camila Cabello, Cinderella, musical, Prime


