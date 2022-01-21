Cinderella: the extended clip with the fairy godmother Billy Porter transforming Camila Cabelo

Straight from the fun musical just landed on Amazon Prime Video, we present the official clip of the creation of Cinderella’s ball gown.

Arrived last Friday on Amazon Prime Video, the new film by Cinderella is an original, brave musical version of the fairy tale he sees Camila Cabello as the protagonist, an ambitious young woman with dreams bigger than the world seems to want to allow her … but with the help of Fab G (the “fairy godmother” played by Billy Porter) will do everything to make his wishes come true.

Prime Video has now launched a clip online that is definitely indicative of the light-hearted tone of the film, in which Fab G, where some rehearsals, creates the dream dress that Cinderella will be able to wear at the legendary Ball.

Scripted and directed by Kay Cannon featuring world-class musical contributions, the film boasts a cast of the big occasions including also Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine And Pierce Brosnan.

