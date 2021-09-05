Cinderella, the new director of Melanie Laurent, all Batman

In September 2021 Prime Video proposes the originals Cinderella with Camilla Cabello, the return to directing of Melanie Laurent with Le Bal des Folles, all the films with Batman and a large selection of Carlo Verdone’s films.

There are five i original movies on Prime Video in this month of September 2021: starting from 3 September with Cinderella, played by the singer Camilla Cabello in her acting debut. Kay Cannon’s romantic musical comedy is a modern reinterpretation of the famous fairy tale, where the protagonist dreams of becoming a stylist but lives in a basement, tyrannized by her stepmother (Idina Menzel) and her stepsisters Anastasia and Genoveffa.

Cinderella: The Official Italian Trailer of the Amazon Film – HD

It is also dedicated to music Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (from 17), a brilliant comedy in a teenager decides he will have a future as a drag queen, backed by his mother, best friend and a veteran drag queen (the great Richard E. Grant), but opposed by his schoolmates, from her father and an unconvinced tutor.

Remaining on the subject of feelings and music, it is also worth noting Birds of Paradise (from 24), where an American girl from Virginia joins a classmate in Paris in a ballet school: the final prize is to enter the Paris Opera Ballet. The film is based on AK Small’s novel, “Bright Burning Stars”.

Prime Video in September 2021, dramas and tensions in other original films

The Bal des Folles (from 17) is the new direction of the actress Mélanie Laurent, who co-interprets this costume film starring Lou de Laâge as Eugénie, who at the end of the nineteenth century discovers she can talk to the dead: locked up in an asylum, she will only find a connection with the nurse Geneviève (Laurent), while the story approaches its climax of the annual “Bal des folles”, the “dance of crazy women”, organized at the hospital. The film is based on the novel by Victoria Mas “The dance of the mad”.

The Italian is a Prime Video exclusive The judgment by Gianluca Mattei and Mario Sanzullo, with Fortunato Cerlino and Caterina Murino: it is the story of a family torn apart by the imprisonment of grandfather Ettore, a model for the young Junior, who reproaches his father for not being at his height.

The tension rises strongly in the recovery of the genre erotic thriller, with the American The Voyeurs, where Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith are a young couple intrigued by the erotic habits of their neighbors, at least until they witness something in front of which they can no longer just stare …

The Voyeurs: The Official Movie Trailer – HD

Prime Video in September 2021, third-party movies on the streaming platform

In addition to originals and exclusives, of course Prime Video in September 2021 offers third-party films, such as for example from 1 September all the Batman movie saga (Tim Burton’s biology, Schumacher’s camp, Nolan’s trilogy).

There is also, again from September 1st, a sample of the vast production of Carlo Verdone (The two carabinierei, Love is eternal while it lasts, Honeymoons).

From 9 September it will be the turn of the new one Enforcer of the night with Bruce Willis, and from the 13th the first two anime feature films of Lupine III will appear, that is The stone of wisdom And The castle of Cagliostro. There is also room for the Dolittle by Robert Downey Jr. from 19, for Sicario by Denis Villeneuve (from 24) and for the cheerful adventure of Playmobil – The Movie from the 30th of the month.