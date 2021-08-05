Cinderella, the trailer of the film with Camila Cabello

The release date of “Cinderella” is approaching, a new adaptation starring Camila Cabello , which will be proposed within the Prime Video catalog, also available on Sky Q and NOW . After the posters and some very intriguing video clips, which also presented to the world the fairy godmother played by Billy Porter, here is the trailer of the film written and directed by Kay Cannon (“Pitch Perfect”).

Cinderella, what we know

The digital output is scheduled for the September 3, 2021. Initially the film was supposed to find space in February in theaters, and later in July. However, it was preferred to cancel the cinema option, at least for the moment, deciding to sell the distribution rights to Amazon, considering the limitations imposed by Covid (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP).

The idea is to offer the public a modern and revisited version of the classic fairy tale that everyone knows. Everything comes from an idea of James Corden, remained attached to the project as a producer, as well as Leo Pearlman.

In addition to Camila Cabello and Billy Porter, the film will also feature:

Idina Menzel

Minnie Driver

Nicholas Galtzine

As mentioned, this version of “Cinderella” will be a somewhat different reinterpretation from those proposed previously, even in recent times. It will be a huge musical with the young protagonist and her big dreams at the center. Everyone calls her Ella and her life is far from simple. Forced to suffer the harassment of her stepmother and her half-sisters, she would like to be able to take flight.

At the center of the plot there are not the love for the prince, the idea of a comfortable life at the palace, but above all the concept of being rescued by a man who, from the height of his privileges, chooses her among many and allows her to rise to a noble status. She wants to make it on her own, being able to sell her clothes. Fashion is his life, in a world that laughs behind his back.

Fab G runs to her aid, allowing her to bring her own designs to life. Soon, however, he will find himself having to fight again. The prince notices her and would like to always have her by his side, but such a choice would clip the wings of his dream. Between staying in a basement, harassed by her family and finding herself a prisoner of royal protocol, she opts for a third way, her own, made up of freedom, love and great ambitions.