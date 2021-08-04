Amazon Prime Video released the first trailer of Cinderella. This is the live action film inspired by the homonymous fairy tale that will arrive on the streaming platform exclusively next September 3.

To subscribe to the Amazon Prime Video streaming service, also taking advantage of the 30-day trial, you can use this link.

Cinderella: trailer for the live action film Amazon Prime Video

Written and directed by Kay Cannon, star of Cinderella Sara Camila Cabello the cast includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. The film is produced by Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh.

Camilla Cabello stars in CINDERELLA.Photo: Kerry Brown

Kay Cannon’s Cinderella (Pitch Perfect) is a daring musical reinterpretation of the traditional fairy tale we all grew up with. Our heroine (Camila Cabello) has big dreams and with the help of Fab G she will be able to persevere to make them come true. Cinderella features a stellar cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said:

Cinderella is a classic that we all know and love, but this time it will have a fresh and modern twist, and will be played by the sensational Camila Cabello and a cast of big stars. Producer James Corden and the creative team took this all-loved fairy tale and revamped it in a fresh and inspiring perspective that will appeal to audiences and families around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to get our customers to sing and dance to the notes of Kay Cannon’s reimagining of this classic.

Camilla Cabello stars in CINDERELLA.Photo: Christopher Raphael

Kay Cannon’s Cinderella (Cinderella) with a cast of stars including Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, the highly anticipated musical includes both pop songs by contemporary international artists and original songs by Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel . Cinderella is a daring musical reinterpretation of the traditional fairy tale we all grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman with bigger dreams than the world she lives in, but with the help of Fab G (Billy Porter) she will be able to persevere and eventually make her wishes come true.

Written and directed by Kay Cannon, with covers of songs written by some of the most popular musical artists ever, Cinderella has a star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. The producers are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, the executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

While waiting for this live action, recover the Disney animated classic on blu-ray.