News

Cinderella: two new posters of the film | Cinema

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

After the trailer, two posters of Cinderella, the film written and directed by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) that sees Camila Cabello in the role of the iconic character of the fairy tale flanked by Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galtzine and Billy Porter in the role of the fairy godmother.

The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video from September 3.

You can see the posters below:

This is the synopsis

Cinderellaby Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) is a daring musical reinterpretation of the traditional fairy tale with which we all grew up. Our heroine (Camila Cabello) has big dreams and with the help of Fab G will be able to persevere to make them come true. Cinderella it features a stellar cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

Initially the film was supposed to arrive in American theaters first in February then in July 2021, but was then sold to Amazon.

Kay Cannon (Hands off our daughters) will instead sit in the control room of the project that stands as a modern reinterpretation of the classic fairy tale that we all know.

James Corden (linked to the film for having conceived it) will figure as a producer along with Leo Pearlman through the Fulwell 73.  Filming of the music project began in February in the UK, more precisely at Pinewood Studios, and ended in late September.

The latest transposition of Cinderella seen on the big screen is the live-action Disney of 2015 directed by Kenneth Branagh starring Lily James and Cate Blanchett.

The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video from September 3.

What do you think of these new Cinderella posters? Tell us as always yours in the comments below!

SOURCE: Impawards

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

376
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
344
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
313
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
311
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
275
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
260
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
253
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
252
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
233
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
223
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
To Top