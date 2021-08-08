Cinderella: two new posters of the film | Cinema

After the trailer, two posters of, the film written and directed by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) that sees Camila Cabello in the role of the iconic character of the fairy tale flanked by Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galtzine and Billy Porter in the role of the fairy godmother.

The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video from September 3.

You can see the posters below:

This is the synopsis

Cinderellaby Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) is a daring musical reinterpretation of the traditional fairy tale with which we all grew up. Our heroine (Camila Cabello) has big dreams and with the help of Fab G will be able to persevere to make them come true. Cinderella it features a stellar cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

Initially the film was supposed to arrive in American theaters first in February then in July 2021, but was then sold to Amazon.

Kay Cannon (Hands off our daughters) will instead sit in the control room of the project that stands as a modern reinterpretation of the classic fairy tale that we all know.

James Corden (linked to the film for having conceived it) will figure as a producer along with Leo Pearlman through the Fulwell 73. Filming of the music project began in February in the UK, more precisely at Pinewood Studios, and ended in late September.

The latest transposition of Cinderella seen on the big screen is the live-action Disney of 2015 directed by Kenneth Branagh starring Lily James and Cate Blanchett.

