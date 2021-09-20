Cinderella, video review of the musical by Kay Cannon with Camilla Cabello

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHINETVLANDIA YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Loading... Advertisements

Cinderella, film directed by Kay Cannon, is a live-action on the well-known Cinderella fairy tale, by Sony Pictures. There is no shortage of music in this fairytale version, because the Cuban singer plays the orphan princess Camilla Cabello. The young Cinderella really dreams big: she would like to work in the fashion field, selling the clothes she creates in the basement where she lives. Unfortunately, her life is not made only of needle and thread, but mainly of household chores at the service of her wicked stepmother (Idina Menzel) and her two half-sisters, Anastasia and Genoveffa (Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer).

An important occasion in which to show and wear one of her creations seems to be the royal ball, but when the young Cenerella shows up fully dressed, ready to go to the palace, the Stepmother tells her not to come and ruins her. suit. It seems that her dreams of the young aspiring designer are destined to remain locked in a drawer, until Fab G (Billy Porter), the eccentric and sparkling fairy godmother, comes to her aid, who will give her a fabulous new dress, a carriage with lots of coachmen. Finally Cenerella shows up at the ball, immediately attracting the attention of the Prince (Nicholas Galitzine), who after a few dances is already madly in love with her. Although he reveals that he wants her by his side forever, Cenerella has very clear ideas about her future and cannot give up her passion for fashion for a crown. But midnight is near and while the young woman runs away from the castle, uncertain about the choice, that is the career instead of love, the carriage and the dress begin to fade. Will the Prince surrender so soon or will he try to conquer her permanently? But above all, will Cenerella become a stylist or a princess?