Cinderella with Camila Cabello: first previews on the Amazon musical

Cinderella, the famous fairy tale relives in a new modern reinterpretation and in a musical key, with the pop star Camila Cabello who debuted as an actress, between pop pieces and original songs. The film of Kay Cannon will arrive directly in streaming, distributed on Amazon Prime Video worldwide from SSeptember 2021.

Kay Cannon’s Cinderella with a star cast

Cinderella of Kay Cannon with a star cast, including the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, will be available exclusively on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories around the world in September. The highly anticipated musical includes both pop songs by contemporary international artists and original songs by Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel.

For pop fans Camila Cabello it needs no introduction. Cuban singer naturalized American, ex of the group Fifth Harmony with whom he made X Factor Usa, he released his solo album in 2018 (Camila, which was followed by Romance). Engaged to the Canadian singer Shawn Mendes from 2019. Cinderella it is her debut as an actress in a film. His prince charming will be the little known Nicholas Galitzine, seen in the series Chambers.

The first official statements about the new Amazon musical

“Cinderella it is a classic that we all know and love, but this time it will have a new and modern touch, and will be interpreted by the sensational Camila Cabello and a cast of big stars. The producer James Corden and the creative team started from this fairy tale loved by everyone and renewed it in a fresh and stimulating perspective that will appeal to audiences and families around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to be able to make our customers sing and dance to the notes of the revisitation of Kay Cannon of this classic.” he declared Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

Cinderella it is a bold new musical reinterpretation of the traditional fable with which we all grew up. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman with dreams bigger than the world in which she lives, but with the help of Fab G (Billy Porter), will be able to persevere and finally realize his desires.

Written and directed by Kay Cannon, with covers of songs written by some of the most popular music artists of all time, Cinderella counts on a star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzinewith Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. The manufacturers are James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

All the Cinderellas of history

Camila Cabello she takes the baton from a very long series of actresses who before her have played Cinderella in the live action versions of the fairy tale (the Disney animated film of 1950 remains the most famous). The list is mileage, since the time of the silent. Let us remember, between faithful adaptations and various reinterpretations, at least Julie Andrews (1957 musical), Brandy Norwood (remake of the film with Andrews), Drew Barrymore (La leggenda di un amore – Cinderella, 1998), Hilary Duff (A Cinderella Story), Lily James (2015). And again: Vanessa Hessler in the Italian fiction of 2011 and Jessy Schram and Dania Ramírez who played the role in the series Once Upon a Time.