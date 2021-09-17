Cinderella with Camila Cabello on Amazon, the first photos: when the musical arrives

The famous fairy tale relives in a new modern and musical reinterpretation, with pop star Camila Cabello making her debut as an actress, between pop songs and original songs. Kay Scannon’s film will arrive directly in streaming, distributed on Amazon Prime Video around the world from September 2021.

Cinderella, the plot and the cast

The musical reinterpretation of Kay Cannon, who directs and scripts, transforms the fairy tale into a more modern and unprecedented story. The chosen songs cover pop songs by contemporary artists, both original original songs by Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel. Alongside Cabello, we find Idina Menzel (the stepmother), Minnie Driver (Queen Beatrice), Nicholas Galitzine (Prince Robert), Billy Porter (in a revisited version of the Fairy Godmother) and Pierce Brosnan (in an unknown role). This is the synopsis: “Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman with bigger dreams than the world she lives in, but with the help of Fab G (Billy Porter), she will be able to persevere and eventually make her wishes come true.“.

Camila Cabello’s debut

For pop fans Camila Cabello needs no introduction. Cuban naturalized American singer, formerly of the Fifth Harmony group with whom he made X Factor USA, released his solo album in 2018 (Camila, followed by Romance). Engaged with Canadian singer Shawn Mendes since 2019. Cinderella is her absolute debut as an actress in a film. Her prince charming will be the little known Nicholas Galitzine, seen in the Chambers series.

All the Cinderella in history

Camila Cabello takes the baton from a very long series of actresses who before her played Cinderella in the live action versions of the fairy tale (the Disney animated film of 1950 is still the most famous). The list is kilometric, since the time of the silent. We remember, among faithful adaptations and various reinterpretations, at least Julie Andrews (musical of 1957), Brandy Norwood (remake of the film with Andrews), Drew Barrymore (The legend of a love – Cinderella, 1998), Hilary Duff (A Cinderella Story) , Lily James (2015). And again: Vanessa Hessler in the 2011 Italian fiction and Jessy Schram and Dania Ramírez who played her in the series Once upon a time.