“Cinderella” with Camila Cabello: the fairy tale musical in a feminist key

REVIEW – Was there really a need for yet another film adaptation of Cinderella? Maybe not, but the new musical “Cinderella” from Kay Cannon it is so enjoyable that we are happy to watch this new version as well. The film is available for free in streaming on the platform of Prime Video from September 3. It is in fact a production Amazon, Not Disney. Filming began in February 2020 and the film was originally intended for theatrical distribution. Then there was the interruption on set due to the emergency Covid and finally it was decided to broadcast on the small screen at home. Yet this does not detract from the exciting quality the film enjoys.

The first touch of value is conferred by its excellent cast headed by the singer and actress of Cuban origin Camila Cabello in the role of the protagonist. Thus emerges, so to speak, the first element of deviation of the musical from the Disney tradition that has always wanted the poor blonde and ethereal wretch. In this film Ella, this is the full name of Cenerella, is a Latina beauty closest to the standards of the girl next door. Nicholas Galitzine plays the role of Prince Robert, Pierce Brosnan is King Rowan, Minnie Driver is Queen Beatrix and surprisingly the royal family also has a daughter, Princess Gwen played by Tallulah Greive. Instead, she lends her face to stepmother Vivien the actress Idina Menzel that we perhaps remember for being Nancy, Giselle’s love rival, in the film “As if by magic”. It is also not marginal to emphasize above all the choice of Billy Porter for the role of the Fairy Godmother, a well-known activist of the LGBT community.

Obviously it does not pretend to present “Cinderella” as the cinematic masterpiece of the year. There is a strong awareness of its limitations and the flaws on which it would have been possible to work better. For example, a bit of the banality of the costumes that usually make you dream in this kind of film. This is not the case because, although they are beautiful, they are also negligible at the same time. Including those designed by the protagonist, despite being an aspiring stylist. As already said the work is a musical, yet it does not even excel in the musical aspect. The few original songs are pleasant, but forgettable. The others are instead cover with revisited lyrics from famous songs like “Material Girl” by Madonna, “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran and “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez. The choreographies themselves are not particularly dynamic. The jokes written in the dialogues are often taken for granted, but we smile all the same for the good humor conveyed by the colors and the beauty of the aesthetics of photography.

The musical from Kay Cannon it remains a very pleasant film to watch, capable of giving the viewer two hours of lightheartedness. The traditional fairy tale has been rewritten in key pop, as everyone comments, to be more current and more inclusive. Marries very much politically correct, not necessarily a demerit, and keeps up with the times despite the classic setting. Surely the most discussed topic is that of girl power. Camila Cabello she offers us a less passive and not at all submissive Ella, departing from the tradition of the Cinderella bent on the ground to wash the floors with a rag. It must be said that the stepmother and stepsisters in this version are also not particularly bad. Indeed, in some scenes it almost seems that Vivien cares about her stepdaughter after all. Here Cinderella has ambitions as a stylist and entrepreneur. She is a daring girl who is temperamentally reminiscent of Belle de “The beauty and the Beast”. After all, the film does not disdain to wink at live-action Disney with small gifts, such as the choreography in the village market.

This Cinderella doesn’t care about marriage. And apparently the prince is not interested in becoming king. But, to stay on the wave of feminism, it is his sister, Princess Gwen, who has a passion for politics and government. No less is Queen Beatrix who does not tolerate being treated without regard by her husband the King. musical preserves the romance of the timeless fairy tale. Cavalry and serenades are not banned. Cinderella prefers to be an independent woman, but the prince would not mind carrying her in his arms like a graceful girl. Perhaps the moral is that emancipation and career do not exclude love and the happy ending consists in finding oneself as life companions. Unfortunately, the film lacks pumpkins, but not the magic. Here then is that in front of the thousandth version of the story of the princess with the crystal slippers it is still possible to get excited and dream.

